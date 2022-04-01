Dubai: As the UAE continues to ease COVID-19 precautionary measures, Abu Dhabi has announced a set of guidelines for the month of Ramadan, which ensures that people can practise Ramadan related activities like going to the mosque for prayers and visiting iftar tents. However, safety measures need to be adhered to, to ensure the community's health and safety.
The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee, in collaboration with Abu Dhabi’s Department of Health - Abu Dhabi and Abu Dhabi Public Health Center (ADPHC), announced the COVID-19 guidelines for Ramadan 2022 on Thursday, March 31.
Ramadan is expected to begin from April 2, according to the International Astronomical Centre (IAC).
Here are Abu Dhabi’s latest COVID-19 rules for mosques and other social activities during the month of Ramadan.
COVID-19 General rules:
• Face masks are mandatory indoors.
• Regularly wash your hands and use a sanitiser.
• Observe social distancing.
• Frequently sanitise surfaces and equipment.
COVID-19 measures related to religious practices and activities
• Ramadan tents are only permitted for government and licensed entities. Previously on March 15, NCEMA had announced the rules for setting up and organising Iftar tents, read here to find out the guidelines
• Observe social distancing, wear a face mask.
• Worshippers are required to bring their prayer mat to the mosque.
• When distributing Ramadan meals, volunteers are required to wear safety equipment.
• Use electronic payment methods for donations and gifts.
• COVID-19 patients should consult a doctor before fasting.
COVID-19 rules for social activities
• The local authorities advised that group Iftar and Suhoor gatherings should be limited to family members that are from the same household.
• Take extra consideration of high-risk people at public and family gatherings.
• Use email and social media to send greetings.
• Observe event-specific precautions when attending markets.
Taraweeh prayers resume after two years
On March 31, NCEMA had announced COVID-19 guidelines, which included the resumption of Taraweeh prayers:
• The time between the Isha Adhan - or call to prayer - and the prayer is 20 minutes.
• A period of 45 minutes is devoted to the Isha prayer with the Taraweeh prayer and Witr prayer.
• A time period of no more than 45 minutes is allocated for the Tahajjud prayer for the last 10 nights of Ramadan.
• Worshippers will be aligned in a straight vertical line to facilitate the entry and exit process.
• The Quran will also be distributed provided that they are sterilised after use.