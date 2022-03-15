Dubai: With the month of Ramadan approaching, the National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) announced its COVID-19 protocol for Ramadan 2022 on Monday, March 14. The updated COVID-19 protocol outlines the rules related to setting up and visiting Iftar tents and other social distancing rules that need to be followed.
So, if you are planning to attend or set up an Iftar tent for Ramadan, here are the rules you should follow to ensure that you are complying with local authorities.
COVID-19 rules for Iftar tents
The following guidelines have been announced for Ramadan 2022 by NCEMA:
To enter an Iftar tent, you need to present an Al Hosn Green Pass and you must wear your face mask inside.
Organisers of Ramadan tents must have a permit obtained from Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).
Iftar tents should be open two hours before Iftar (before Maghrib) to avoid crowding.
Local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management committees in each Emirate will be in charge of granting approval or rejecting the establishment of any Iftar tents.
Also, each Emirate, in coordination with ERC will be responsible for deciding the operating capacity of Ramadan tents.
Iftar tents should be set up in a way that ensures air circulation. “It is mandatory to design the tents in the shape of an umbrella, meaning they should be open from all sides or air-conditioned considering the high temperatures outdoors and the required safety regulation,” stated NCEMA.
Tent hosts should use single-use tablecloths and disposable cutlery.
Security guards and volunteers will be deployed to monitor the exit and entry of attendees.
A safe physical distance of one metre should be maintained.
NCEMA added that facemasks and sanitisers must be provided in every tent.
Volunteers and organisers must instruct attendees to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and organisers should constantly sanitise the tent.
UAE relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Prior to announcing the COVID-19 guidelines for Ramadan, on February 26, 2022, NCEMA announced a wave of relaxed measures, related to face masks, PCR testing and quarantine rules. One of the biggest changes was the removal of the requirement to face masks outside. However, NCEMA reiterated that you still need to wear face masks in public indoor places, which also includes Iftar tents.
As of February 15, 2022, Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis & Disaster Management announced that public attractions, events and social gatherings have returned to full capacity.
Similarly, on February 25, 2022, Abu Dhabi’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee also relaxed some COVID-19 rules and increased the capacity for tourist attractions and public events to 90 per cent.