COVID-19 rules for Iftar tents

To enter an Iftar tent, you need to present an Al Hosn Green Pass and you must wear your face mask inside.



Organisers of Ramadan tents must have a permit obtained from Emirates Red Crescent (ERC).



Iftar tents should be open two hours before Iftar (before Maghrib) to avoid crowding.



Local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management committees in each Emirate will be in charge of granting approval or rejecting the establishment of any Iftar tents.



Also, each Emirate, in coordination with ERC will be responsible for deciding the operating capacity of Ramadan tents.



Iftar tents should be set up in a way that ensures air circulation. “It is mandatory to design the tents in the shape of an umbrella, meaning they should be open from all sides or air-conditioned considering the high temperatures outdoors and the required safety regulation,” stated NCEMA.



Tent hosts should use single-use tablecloths and disposable cutlery.



Security guards and volunteers will be deployed to monitor the exit and entry of attendees.



A safe physical distance of one metre should be maintained.



NCEMA added that facemasks and sanitisers must be provided in every tent.



Volunteers and organisers must instruct attendees to wear masks, maintain physical distancing and organisers should constantly sanitise the tent.