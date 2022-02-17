The gradual lifting of COVID-19 restrictions was announced by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Wednesday, February 9. NCEMA stated that the percentages for operating capacity for different social events and public places has to be determined by local committees in each Emirate.

So far, the local authorities in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah have announced the protocol for activities and events. Here is all you need to know about the gradual easing of COVID-19 restrictions in Dubai, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.

As of February 17, schools in Sharjah announced the return of field trips, morning assembly, classroom and extracurricular activities.

Dubai

The following measures were announced by Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management, and are in line with the decisions adopted by NCEMA:

• All commercial, tourism and entertainment facilities, shopping malls, public transport and social gatherings have returned to full capacity.

• COVID-19 preventive measures such as wearing masks, social distancing and regular sanitisation will still be in place.

• Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management also stressed the importance of receiving the vaccine and booster to ensure the highest level of protection against COVID-19.

Sharjah:

The guidelines by Sharjah’s local emergency, crisis and disaster management team:

• The authority has lifted the capacity for all activities and events in various economic, tourism, entertainment and shopping centres. This also includes public transportation facilities in the Emirate.

• Social distancing in mosques and other places of worship will be reduced to one meter.

• Social events such as weddings and funerals are now at 100 per cent capacity.

• The authority also stated that despite the curbing of COVID-19 restrictions, people must follow preventive measures such as wearing masks and getting the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots.

School trips and classroom activities resume in Sharjah

School children in Sharjah will now be able to go on field trips and take part in extracurricular activities. Under the directive of NCEMA, Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) announced the update on Thursday, Feburary 17.

Ras Al Khaimah

Ras Al Khaimah Police announced its measures on February 16, through its official social media channels.

• One meter social distancing at mosques and other places of worship.

• Maximum capacity for – economic, tourist, and recreation facilities, shopping centres and public transportation.

• Full capacity for weddings, funerals and other social events

• The Green Pass system on the Al Hosn app will still be implemented in the Emirate.

Both Sharjah’s and Ras Al Khaimah’s local authorities have urged people to get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot to protect themselves and their community from COVID-19.

Cinemas and football stadium return to 100 per cent capacity,

Cinema halls in the UAE are operating at full capacity as of February 15. The announcement was made by the UAE's Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth. Footfall fans can now attend games at stadiums with 100 per cent capacity but are required to present an Al Hosn Green Pass to enter. Read our detailed guide here to find out more about the COVID-19 health protocol for football games in the UAE here.

How do I get a Green Pass on the Al Hosn application?

The Al Hosn app has three colours for an individual user that change depending on your vaccination status as well as whether you have tested positive for COVID-19. The ‘Green’ status indicates that the person is fully vaccinated and has a valid negative PCR test result.

If you want to know more about the Al Hosn Green Pass system, read our breakdown about the UAE’s official COVID-19 app here.

Get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot

NCEMA also urged residents and citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get their booster shot if they received both doses of the vaccine.