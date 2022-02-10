Dubai: All activities and events in economic, tourist and entertainment facilities, shopping centres, and public transportation in the UAE will return to full capacity by mid-February, as per an announcement by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Wednesday, February 9.

However, the authority also highlighted the precautions that people need to continue to take, to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Here is all you need to know about the announcement and the additional measures that will stay in place, to ensure community health and safety.

What is the maximum capacity for events in the UAE?

NCEMA announced that the maximum capacity for social events, including weddings and funerals will be raised. The percentages for operating capacity for different social events and public places will be determined by local committees in each Emirate.

Cinemas to return to maximum capacity

From Tuesday, February 15, cinemas in the UAE will be operating at maximum capacity, the announcement was made by the UAE's Media Regulatory Office of the Ministry of Culture and Youth on Monday.

Football stadiums capacity increased to 100 per cent

Football fans in the UAE will now be able to attend games at stadiums with 100 per cent capacity. UAE Football Association (UAEFA) announced that the decision to increase the capacity for football stadiums was made in coordination with the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) and the UAE Pro League.

However, COVID-19 health and safety measures will still be implemented. Here are the protocols for attending football games in the UAE:

• Children above the age of 12 will be allowed entry.



• Spectators must present an Al Hosn Green Pass.



• Attendees should have a valid COVID-19 negative PCR test result taken less than 96 hours before the date of the match.



• Children under age of 12, will be allowed to view the match from the stands, only if they have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and have negative PCR test result conducted less than 96 hours prior to the game.

Social distancing at places of worship

Social distancing in mosques and other places of worship will be reduced to one meter.

What are the updated COVID-19 health protocols for public places and events?

1. Al Hosn Green Pass

One of the ways to ensure community health and safety is to download the Al Hosn app on your smartphone. As per NCEMA’s announcement, attendees will need to provide the Green Pass on the application to enter various public places.

The federal authority also stated that emergency, local crisis and disaster management committees in each Emirate will monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and adjust the capacity and procedures accordingly.

2. Wearing masks, sanitisation

Despite the easing of restrictions, NCEMA reiterated that precautionary measures should still be followed, such as wearing masks, social distancing and sanitisation.

3. Get the booster shot

NCEMA also urged residents and citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and get their booster shot, if they received both doses of the vaccine.

NCEMA tweeted on February 9, 2022: “COVID-19 vaccines are safe and efficient in preventing infection and are very effective in reducing severe symptoms, hospitalisations, ICU admission and deaths. Moreover, vaccination is the best way to curb the spread of COVID-19.”

If you are looking to get vaccinated or want to book an appointment for a booster dose, read our COVID-19 vaccination guide, here.

How do I get a Green Pass on the Al Hosn application?

The Al Hosn app has three colours for an individual user, that change depending on your vaccination status as well as whether you have tested positive for COVID-19. The ‘Green’ status indicates that the person is fully vaccinated and has a valid negative PCR test result.

If you want to know more about the Al Hosn Green Pass system, read our breakdown about the UAE’s official COVID-19 app here.

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years

During the weekly media briefing, NCEMA also urged parents to vaccinate their children against COVID-19. The Pfizer-BioNTech and Sinopharm vaccines are currently available for children in the UAE.

NCEMA stated that the Pfizer vaccine will be administered to children in two basic doses. They also tweeted: “There is no major difference in terms of the components of the two types of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, but the vaccine for children aged between 5 and 11 contains a smaller dose compared to the adult vaccine.”