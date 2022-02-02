DUBAI: Children above the age of five are now allowed to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, following an announcement made by the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) and Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) on February 3.

MoHAP is now opening up slots for the Pfizer vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years. Previously in November , the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine was approved for emergency use for ages 5 to 11.

On February 4, NCEMA tweeted: "Health Sector: MoHAP in cooperation with health authorities, is providing the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children aged 5 to 11. This decision was based on the results of studies and strict evaluations and the undertaking of local assessments that comply with international regulations."

The COVID-19 vaccines available for children in the UAE

Both the Sinopharm and Pfizer BioNTech vaccines will be administered to children and are available at private and public health centres.

What is the age requirement for the COVID-19 vaccine?

As per NCEMA’s statement, the Pfizer vaccine is for children between the ages of 5 and 11 years. Children in that age group will receive both doses of the vaccine with 21 days between the first and second dose.

Another additional option available for children is the Sinopharm vaccine. The eligible age group for this vaccine is children between the ages of 3 and 12.

How do I book the Pfizer vaccine for my child?

The Pfizer and Sinopharm vaccine is available for children all over the UAE, here is how children can receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Dubai and Abu Dhabi:

Dubai

On Tuesday, February 1, Dubai Health Authority (DHA)announced that they were opening up booking slots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children between the ages of five and 11 years.

According to DHA, parents must provide their child’s medical history before getting the vaccine. Parents must inform healthcare professionals the following details:

• If your child has had fever or symptoms in the last three days.

• Complete medical history of your child.

• If your child has a weakened immune system.

• If your child bleeds easily and if your child needs medication to prevent blood clotting.

Children who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccination

DHA states that if a child has an active COVID-19 infection or previously had an immediate and severe allergic reaction to any vaccine or any vaccine component (within four hours of taking the vaccine), he or she is not eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

How do I book the COVID-19 vaccine appointment for my child?

You can book the appointment through Whatsapp or the DHA app. It is also important to note that the COVID-19 vaccination is only available for citizens and Dubai residents with a valid residency visa.

Here are the steps on how to book a COVID-19 vaccination appointment on both platforms.

WhatsApp

1. First add the DHA number - 800 342 - to your contact list.

2. Send ‘Hi’ on WhatsApp and a virtual assistant will take you through the steps to book an appointment.

3. After that the virtual assistant will offer you a list of services. To book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, select option 3. For this, you would simply need to type ‘3’ and send the message.

4. You will then be presented with a list of detailed information on who is eligible to receive the vaccine. If you fall into the eligible categories, type ‘1’ to send.

5. Then Link your Medical Record Number (MRN). Your MRN number is required to book your vaccine appointment. Don’t have an MRN? Here are following steps to create an MRN:



• If you do not have an existing Medical Record Number (MRN) connected with the mobile number on which you are using Whatsapp, you will be directed to the DHA website - www.dha.gov.ae



• The web page will allow you to link your MRN number to your Whatsapp number with this link - bit.ly/MRN_E



• Once you enter your Emirates ID number on this link, you will receive a one-time password on your registered mobile number. Once you confirm, you will receive your MRN number on the website. If you are having trouble accessing your MRN, read here for a detailed guide on how to link your current phone number to your Emirates ID.

6. One you have successfully linked your MRN number to your mobile phone number, you will be redirected to the Whatsapp chat.

7. Type ‘mrnlinked’ and send the message.

8. You will then be asked to confirm the MRN number under which you would like to book the COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

9. Next, select the DHA vaccination centre where you would like to receive the vaccine and type the number corresponding of preferred DHA vaccination centre.

10. Then choose the date and time.

11. After filling out the details on WhatsApp, you will receive a confirmation message with all of your appointment details.

DHA App

1. To book an appointment using the DHA app, follow these steps:

2. Download the app – ‘DHA’, which is available for both Apple and Android phones.

3. Select the ‘Book COVID-19 vaccine’ service on the home page.

4. Tap on ‘Proceed to book appointment

5. You will then be directed to a list of locations of health centres where you can get the vaccine. Select the location most convenient to you.

6. Next, select the date and time available at the DHA vaccination centre.

7. Then, tap on ‘Preview and book appointment’

8. After that, you will directed to a preview of your booking, this will show you name, visit type, vaccine location and date and time.

9. Tap ‘Confirm Booking’

10. After that, you will then receive a SMS confirming your vaccine appointment.

What are the DHA COVID-19 vaccination centre locations?

Here are the DHA vaccination centres offering the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11:

• Oud Metha Vaccination Centre

• Al Twar Health Centre

• Al Mizhar Health Centre

• Nad Al Hammar Health Centre

• Al Mankhool Health Centre

• Al Lussaily Health Centre

• Nad Al Sheba Health Centre

• Zabeel Health Centre

• Al Barsha Health Centre

Abu Dhabi

On February 11, Abu Dhabi Public Health Centre (ADPHC) also announced that it will be offering the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for children five years and older. Previously in Abu Dhabi, the Pfizer vaccine was only administered to children 12 years and older.

The Pfizer jab for ages 5 to 11 is currently available in Mubadala Healthcare and the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (Seha) health centres.

COVID-19 vaccination centres for children aged 5 to 11

Abu Dhabi

SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center - Abu Dhabi: Walk-in

Every day from 7am to 10pm

Al Mushrif Children's Specialty Center: Walk-in

Monday to Friday and Sunday from 7am to 10:30pm

Etihad Heroes health Center: Walk-in

Monday to Friday and Sunday from 7am to 10:30pm

Healthpoint Hospital: Appointment only

Mubadala Health Vaccination Clinic located at Zayed Sports City (Gate 28): Appointment only

Al Ain

SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center - Al Ain: Walk-in

Everyday from 7am to 10pm

Al Towayya Children's Specialty Center: Walk-in

Monday to Friday and Sunday from 7am to 10:30p

Al Dhafra

SEHA COVID-19 Vaccination Center - Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall: Walk-in

Al Dhafra Family Medicine Center (DFMC) : Walk-in

Monday to Thursday and Sunday from 7am to 11pm

Saturday from 9am to 9pm

Ghyathi Hospital: Walk-in

Mirfa Hospital: Walk-in

Liwa Hospital: Walk-in

Silla Hospital: Walk-in

Delma Hospital: Walk-in

COVID-19 vaccination centres for children in other Emirates

For residents of Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah, the Emirates Health Services (EHS) is offering the Sinopharm and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for children.

Here are the centres in each Emirate:

Ajman

Al Hamdiya Health Centre

Monday to Thursday: 7:30am to 10pm

Friday: 7am to 12pm and 5pm to 10pm

Saturday and Sunday: 8am to 1pm

Sunday: 8am to 1pm and 5pm to 10pm

Umm Al Quwain

Al Khazan Health Centre

Monday to Thursday and weekend: 7am to 10pm

Friday: 5pm to 10pm

Falaj Al Mualla Health Centre

Monday to Thursday and Sunday: 7:30 am to 10pm

Friday: 5pm to 10pm

Saturday: 8am to 1pm and 5pm to 10pm.

Sharjah

Family Health Promotion Centre

Monday to Thursday: 8am to 1:30pm and 3pm to 8pm

Sharjah Health Centre

Al Dhaid Health Centre

Monday to Thursday and weekend: 8am to 10pm

Friday: 5pm to 10pm

Kalba Health Centre

Monday to Thursday and Sunday: 8am to 10pm

Friday and Saturday: 5pm to 10pm

Ras Al Khaimah

Al Maerid Health Centre

Digdagga Health Centre

Monday to Thursday: 7:30am to 2:30pm and 5pm to 8pm

Al Munai Health Centre

Kadrah Health Centre

Saif Bin Ali Al Khatry Health Centre

Al Nakheel Health Centre

Monday to Thursday: 7:30am to 3:30pm and 5pm to 8pm

Al Dhait Health Centre

Monday to Thursday: 8am to 1pm and 4:30am to 8:30pm

Fujairah

Al Faseel Family Health Promotion Centre

Al Qurayyah Health Centre

Monday to Thursday: 8am to 1pm and 4:30pm to 8:30pm

Friday: 4pm to 9pm

Saturday: 8am to 12pm

Dadna Health Centre

Monday to Thursday: 7:30am to 2:30pm and 4pm to 10pm

Saturday: 8am to 1pm

Qidfaa Health Center