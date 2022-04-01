Dubai: For the first time, Dubai Police will have mobile Ramadan cannons to announce Iftar, beside cannons located at five designated places across the emirate, an official said today.
Each cannon will be fired once every day to announce Iftar and twice in a row to announce Eid — marking the end of Ramadan.
Major Abdullah Al Amimi, Commander of the Artillery Unit at the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency, said that stationed cannons have been set up in five different locations across the emirates: Atlantis, in the Palm, Burj Khalifa, Al Seef, Al Waheda at Century Mall, and Hatta — in front of Emirates Cooperative Society and Hatta Hill Park.
“For the first time, this year, Dubai Police will be dispatching mobile cannons in 11 areas across the emirate,” said Maj Al Amimi. The mobile cannons will be in different areas, including Al Satwa near the Big Mosque, Al Quoz near Al Anbiya’a Mosque, Al Lisaili near Al Nahda National School, Lahbab near Lahbab Community Park 1, Al Aweer near Sheikh Hamdan Mosque, Al Khawaneej near Ahmed Al Habbai Mosque, and Muhaisnah near Abdul Rahim Mohammed Kti Mosque.
The mobile cannons are scheduled to remain for three days at the above-mentioned areas and for two days in these areas: Al Warqa near the Big Mosque, Jebel Ali near Ibn Battuta Mall and Ain Dubai, Nad Al Sheba near Nad Al Sheba Park and Al Barsha near Al-Buhaira Park.
“Dubai Police want to keep the tradition alive as the shooting of cannons reminds people of the time they can end their fasts,” said Maj. Al Amimi.
Read more
- Heavy vehicles must adhere to peak hour movement ban in Ramadan, warn Abu Dhabi Police
- Ramadan 2022: UAE announces new protocols for Taraweeh prayers in mosques, chapels
- Umm Al Quwain announces three-day weekend for government staff during Ramadan
- Ramadan in UAE: COVID safety rules announced in Abu Dhabi
Dubai Police will also fire the cannons that will announce the sighting of the new crescent and the start of Ramadan, as is the tradition since the early 1960s.
“The cannons have become one of the local symbols of Ramadan and tourist attractions. People can come with their families to enjoy these special moments that will be broadcast live on TV,” said Al Amimi.