Abu Dhabi: Heavy vehicles must comply with the movement ban on internal roads during the morning and evening peak hours specified for Ramadan by the Abu Dhabi Police.
The movement ban is imposed to ensure the safety of road users and vehicles, the Police said in a statement on Thursday. It should allow for a smooth flow of traffic, and reduce the risk of road traffic accidents.
Ramadan peak hours
Based on the Ramadan hours, the morning peaks for trucks is between 8am and 10am in both Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain. Buses transporting 50 or more workers must also comply with the ban during the morning peak hours in Abu Dhabi city.
The evening peak hours, meanwhile, are between 2pm and 4pm for trucks in Abu Dhabi city and Al Ain.
Increased patrolling
The Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate has urged drivers to abide by the movement bans, and added that it will increase patrols to ensure compliance.