Umm Al Quwian: A three-day weekend has been announced for government employees in Umm Al Quwain during the holy month of Ramadan.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday will serve as the weekend during Ramadan for government employees in the emirate. This is as per directives issued by His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu’alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain.
The circular stipulates that the official working hours in all local government agencies in the emirate of Umm Al Quwain during Ramadan will be from Monday until Thursday.
The official working hours for Umm Al Quwain government employees will be from 9am until 2.30pm.