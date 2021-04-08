Dubai: Dubai issued guidelines for the operation of restaurants, cafes, shisha cafes and hotels during the month of Ramadan, which will probably begin on April 13, on Thursday.
Based on the decision issued by Dubai's Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management regarding the following of COVID-19 protocols, Dubai Municipality directs all restaurants, cafes, shisha cafes and hotels facilities to close by 4am during the month of Ramadan.
Dubai Municipality also called on the establishments to stop receiving food orders at 3am. Inspection teams, says Dubai Municipality, will be regularly carrying out intensive inspection campaigns to ensure the compliance. Non-compliant establishments will be penalised according to the rules and regulations.