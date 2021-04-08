1 of 18
Despite the lockdowns from a deadly pandemic, the Philippine tycoons were able to grow their wealth. This is the list of billionaires from the Philippines in Forbes’ Billionaires list and their estimated wealth.
MANUEL VILLAR JR, $7.2 billion: Manuel “Manny” Bamba Villar Jr. was once an impoverished child who sold seafood, and a now business tycoon behind the Villar Group. The company has interests in real estate, malls, hospitality and education. He served as the Senate President from 2006 to 2008, was elected senator from 2001 to 2013. Previously, he represented the district of Las Piñas–Muntinlupa from 1992 to 1998, and Las Piñas's at-large district from 1998 to 2001.
ENRIQUE RAZON JR., $5 billion: Enrique Anselmo Klar Razon Jr. is a Spanish-Filipino billionaire and the chairman and CEO of the Manila-listed company International Container Terminal Services, Inc., the Philippine port-handling giant.
LUCIO C. TAN SR., $3.3 billion: He a Filipino billionaire businessman and educator with interests in banking, airline, beverage, tobacco, real estate industries and education. In 2021, Forbes magazine listed him as the third-richest billionaire from the Philippines with a net worth of $3.3 billion.
HANS T. SY, $3 billion: Hans T. Sy is the chairman of the executive committee of SM Prime and has been a director of the company since 1994. He previously held the position of President of SM Prime until September 2016.
HERBERT T. SY, $3 billion: He is a director of SM Prime, the major property developer, and adviser of SM Investments, a major conglomerate. He is a son of the late SM founder, Henry Sy, and the second-youngest of six children.
ANDREW TAN, $3 billion: Andrew Lim Tan is a Chinese Filipino billionaire with business interests in real estate, beverage and fast food. In 2021, Forbes rated him fifth on the list of the Philippines’ with an estimated net worth of $3 billion.
HARLEY SY, $2.7 billion: He is the executive director of SM Investments, one of the country's largest conglomerates, which was founded by his late father Henry Sy. SM Investments has interests in everything from retail, banking, property and equity. He is the youngest of Henry Sy’s six children and the fourth son.
HENY SY JR., $2.7 billion: He has been a director of SM Prime Holdings since 1994. He was appointed as Chairman of the Board in 2014. Co-vice chairman of SM Investments, a major conglomerate founded by his late father, Henry Sy Sr. · He also serves as chairman of SM Prime.
TERESITA SY-COSON, $2.7 billion: She is the co-chairperson of SM Investments, one of the country's largest conglomerates founded by her late father Henry Sy. She is the eldest child of the group’s founder. Her experience spans retail merchandising, mall development, and banking.
ELIZABETH SY, $2.4 billion: Elizabeth Sy is an adviser of SM Investments, a post she's held since 2012. She is the second child and daughter of the late SM founder, Henry Sy. She is active in the group's tourism, leisure and hospitality operations and serves as chairperson and president of SM Hotels and Conventions.
TONY TAN CAKTIONG, $2.4 billion: Tony Tan Caktiong is the founder and chairman of Jollibee Foods Corporation, and the co-chairman of DoubleDragon Properties.
RAMON ANG, $2.2 billion: Also known by his initials RSA, he is the president and chief executive officer of Top Frontier Investment Holdings, Inc., the largest shareholder of San Miguel Corp.
INIGO ZOBEL, $1.4 billion: He is the chairman of Top Frontier Investment Holdings, which is active in the industries of mining, packaging, real estate, and food and beverage. He is also a director of San Miguel Corp, a major conglomerate in Southeast Asia, and is the president of the Enrique Zobel Foundation.
LANCE GOKONGWEI, $1.2 billion: He is the President and Chief Operating Officer of JGSHI. He had been Executive Vice President of JGSHI and was elected President and Chief Operating Officer effective January 1, 2002.
ROBERTO ONGPIN, $1.2 billion: He has been the head of 13 different companies and is chairman and CEO at Alphaland Corp., Chairman of Alphaland Marina Club, Inc. (a subsidiary of Alphaland Corp.) He is also on the board of PAL, among others. He received an undergraduate degree from Ateneo de Manila University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.
RICARDO PO SR., $1.1 billion: Ricardo Po Sr. founded Century Pacific, the Philippines' leading exporter of private-label tuna products, in 1978. Through his Arthaland, Po also has interests in property development.
EDGAR SIA II, $1.1 billion: Edgar "Injap" Jaruda Sia II is the chairman of DoubleDragon Properties, and the founder of the Mang Inasal fast food restaurant chain. In 2011, Sia became the youngest billionaire in the Philippines at the age of 34 after selling his 70% stake in Mang Inasal to Jollibee.
