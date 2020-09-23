All you need to know about the UAE's best in the sector

Hamriyah Free Zone (HFZA) proudly welcomes more than 6,500 companies from 163 countries, testament to its standards of service, state-of-the-art infrastructure and broad range of permissible business activities Image Credit: Supplied

HAMRIYAH FREE ZONE AUTHORITY

Established in 1995, Hamriyah Free Zone (HFZA) proudly welcomes more than 6,500 companies from 163 countries, testament to its standards of service, state-of-the-art infrastructure and broad range of permissible business activities. The free zone sits on a 30 million sqm site in Sharjah, capitalising on its unique location with ports on both the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman, as well as an international airport and road links to offer investors access to 1.5 billion potential customers.

Key sectors

Oil & gas | Food park | Marine services | Accelerator | Industrial Manufacturing Park | Global logistics park

Contact: +971 6 526 3333; E: info@hfza.ae; W: www.hfza.ae

From humanised customer services to innovative incentives, UAQ FTZ presents a compelling proposition to clients planning to set up shop in the free zone Image Credit: Supplied

UMM AL QUWAIN FREE ZONE AUTHORITY (UAQFTZ)

Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone always follows five key strategies and principles in order to provide the best services to valued clients:

Humanised customer service

One of our paramount strategies is to interact with our clients and provide tailored advice as per their needs. In our digital age, we truly believe that the personal touch matters.

Assured stability

Despite economic upheaval caused by the pandemic, our existing value propositions remain the same. Our customer-centric attitude is rooted in an awarness of what clients need right now and that helps us strengthen our relationships through empathy rather than simply garnering profit during tough times.

Innovative incentives

We are always finding new ways to solve new problems. Now, our clients can benefit from the recently introduced Business LYTE packages with an exclusive Government Subsidy up to 50 per cent. The newly introduced packages will allow our clients to explore businesses in different sectors such as e-commerce, trading, consulting and even freelancing.

Complete transparency

All our offerings are simple and clear in their communication. They are straightforward enough to be understood by our clients and hold no hidden surprises.

Ultimate responsibility

Our corporate mission is to provide options to our valued clients for sustainable investments rather than simple investment with continuous support and by reinventing value propositions for evolving client needs. This allows our clients to manage their companies for long-term success.

Umm Al Quwain Free Trade Zone services span from incorporation, licensing, visa to other business support services.

Types of entities

Free Zone Establishment (FZE); Free Zone Company (FZC); Branch

Types of licences

Commercial licence; General trading licence; Consultancy licence; Freelance permit; Industrial licence

Contact: +971 (0)6 7647272 | E: info@uaqftz.com

SHAMS acts as a catalyst for creative and media businesses to grow and thrive Image Credit: Supplied

SHARJAH MEDIA CITY (SHAMS)

SHAMS was launched in January 2017 to act as a catalyst for creative and media businesses to grow and thrive. Aiming to be a world-class media hub for innovative facilities and services, Shams covers a wide range of business activities available for those wishing to embark on their entrepreneurial journey in the UAE.

Key sectors

Despite being a media free zone, Shams offers more than 150 business activities across various sectors.

License Information and cost

Shams offers Service, Trading and Industrial licenses. The standard license pricing is Dh11,500

Contact: www.shams.ae

Aurion Business Consultants offers business consulting and support services in company incorporation, Chamber of Commerce registration and more Image Credit: Supplied

AURION BUSINESS CONSULTANTS

Location: Dubai Office: 213 & 214, 6EA, Dubai Airport Free Zone, Dubai | Sharjah Office: 2 & 3, Z Bldg. Old HSBC Bank, Sharjah Airport International Freezone

Key services: Business consulting and support services in company incorporation, Chamber of Commerce registration, trademark registration, customs registration and import-export code, trade finance and logistics support, tax residence certificate, bank account coordination, ISO Standards certification, and knowledge management.

No of clients: Assisted more than 4,500 clients across 80+ countries.

Contact: Dubai: +97142504150 | Sharjah: +971 6 557 9726 | W: www.dubaifreezonecompany.com

From assisting with procuring commercial, professional and industrial licences to arranging for free zone company setup, Business Link UAE covers the entire gamut of operations Image Credit: Supplied

BUSINESS LINK UAE

Location: Oasis Center, 3rd Floor, #104, P.O box: 282007, Sheikh Zayed Road, Dubai, UAE

Key services: Dubai – UAE Mainland Company Formation | KSA - SAGIA Branch license of foreign companies; Commercial licence; Professional licence; Industrial licence; Free zone company setup; Offshore company formation; Branch office setup of a foreign company; Virtual office/Ejari; Local sponsor; UAE residence visa services; PRO services; Dubai government and municipal approvals; Product registrations with Dubai municipality; Trademark registration; Company liquidation

No. of clients: Helped more than 20,000 entrepreneurs establish presence in the UAE

Contact: P: +971 43 215227; M: +971 55 6070 118 | W: https://www.businesslinkuae.com | E: info@businesslinkuae.com

Capital International Group Image Credit: Supplied

CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL GROUP

Location: Corporate office: 19th floor, 48 Burj Gate Tower, Sheikh Zayed Road, Downtown, Dubai, UAE; Branch office: 401, Al Zarouni Business Centre, Sheikh Zayed Road, Barsha First, Dubai, UAE

Key services: Business services in UAE and GCC; Service office solution; Financial services

No of clients: 20,000+

Contact: Toll Free: 800 244 (CIG)

Creative Zone Image Credit: Supplied

CREATIVE ZONE

Location: Boulevard Plaza, Downtown Dubai

Key services: Business Setup Consultancy, Concierge, Tax & Accounting, Business Hub Services, Legal Advice, Media and Marketing Solutions, insurance, recruitment, sales, customer support, payment gateway, currency exchange, funding options, and ISO certification.

No. of clients: 39,000+

Contact: 800-LICENSE (5423673)

Decisive Zone Image Credit: Supplied

DECISIVE ZONE

Location: Concord Tower, Office 3801, Dubai Media City, Dubai, UAE

Key services: Mainland business setup; Free zone business setup; PRO services

No of clients: 3,150, since being established in 2019

Contact: +971 4 584 7332, +971 55 350 5535 | E: hello@decisivezone.ae | W: www.decisivezone.ae

Flying Colour Image Credit: Supplied

FLYING COLOUR GROUP

Location: Office 2608, 2608 & 2609, Concord Tower Dubai Media City, P O Box 84059, Dubai, UAE

Key services: Business Advisory for setting up Businesses in UAE, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong and Singapore; Office space facilities; Visa services; Bank account opening assistance and trademark registration; DIFC and ADGM set ups; Accounting and taxation services;

No of clients: 10,000+ since 2004

Contact: +97144542366; Whatsapp +971 55 4413566 | E: info@flyingcolour.com | W: www.flyingcolour.com

The Make My Firm headquarters in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

MAKE MY FIRM

Location: Business Bay, Burlington Tower, Office Number 903

Key services: Mainland Company Formation with commercial OR Professional License; Company incorporation documents drafting and execution; Assistance on UAE Nation partner or service agent as per the license category; Residency Visa issuance for Investors, Employees and family visas; PRO Services; Bank Accounting Assistance; Non Usage Sharing Office Facility with lower cost; Physical Office Facility lower cost; Any kind of special approval from external authorities; VAT registration

Contact: +971 56 190 5995; +971 52 673 9777 | E: infommf@makemyfirm.ae

Trade License Zone Image Credit: Supplied

TRADE LICENSE ZONE

Location: Trade License Zone, Level 5, One JLT, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai

Key services: We offer guidance and support with free zone, offshore and mainland license and visa applications as well as a range of other business support services, including a full suite of office solutions