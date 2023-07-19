1. Philippines rejects private sector’s $4.9 billion offer to upgrade ageing airport

In January and May, power outages at the airport disrupted over 300 flights

Read more ➜

2. Registration opens for Hajj housing permits in Medina

Applications received over 8 months as early preparations initiated for new season

Read more ➜

3. Who convinced Messi to join Miami over Al Hilal?

Messi follows a tradition of aging soccer champions who moved to the US

Read more ➜

4. Rags-to-riches wealth fund veteran Ng Kok Song to run for Singapore President

Ng, 75, spent more than four decades working up the ranks of public service

Read more ➜

5. Summer in the UAE: 5 family friendly places to visit in Sharjah

Experience rain indoors, walk with butterflies and other cool options to consider

Read more ➜