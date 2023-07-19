1. Philippines rejects private sector’s $4.9 billion offer to upgrade ageing airport
In January and May, power outages at the airport disrupted over 300 flights
2. Registration opens for Hajj housing permits in Medina
Applications received over 8 months as early preparations initiated for new season
3. Who convinced Messi to join Miami over Al Hilal?
Messi follows a tradition of aging soccer champions who moved to the US
4. Rags-to-riches wealth fund veteran Ng Kok Song to run for Singapore President
Ng, 75, spent more than four decades working up the ranks of public service
5. Summer in the UAE: 5 family friendly places to visit in Sharjah
Experience rain indoors, walk with butterflies and other cool options to consider