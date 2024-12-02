Dubai: As the UAE celebrates 53rd Eid Al Etihad on December 2, some prominent business leaders from different walks of life expressed gratitude for finding success in the Emirates. In their statements issued on the occasion, they also congratulated the UAE leaders, Emiratis and the wider community living in the country.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare

“As we celebrate the UAE’s 53rd National Day, we reflect on the extraordinary journey of unity and growth that has positioned the UAE as a global leader. The UAE’s transformation, guided by the founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and continued by visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Pesident and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, is an inspiring testament to ambition and innovation.

“The nation’s advancements in healthcare, sustainability, and technology stand as a global benchmark, and at Aster DM Healthcare, we are proud to contribute to these achievements. From pioneering healthcare solutions to embracing sustainability, we remain dedicated to supporting the UAE’s vision for a healthier and greener future. On this National Day, we honour the UAE’s enduring legacy and look forward to contributing to its continued success.”

Dr Shamsheer Vayalil, Founder and Chairman of Burjeel Holdings

“On the occasion of the UAE’s 53rd Eid Al Etihad, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all citizens and residents. Burjeel Holdings takes immense pride in our National Day initiative, ‘I am 53, I am the Future,’ which celebrates the advancement of Emirati youth in the vital health sector.

These 53 talents, now titled Etihad Ambassadors, embody the unity and ambition of the UAE, demonstrating excellence and the potential to drive innovation and growth. Together, let us continue to empower the young talents to excel today and lead us into a brighter future.”

Dr Thumbay Moideen, founder president, Thumbay Group

As the UAE celebrates its 53rd year of unity and progress, we reflect on the visionary leadership of its founding father, the late Sheikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose wisdom has shaped the nation’s success and prosperity. In just over five decades, the UAE has become a global symbol of development, safety and security. Thumbay Group, established 27 years ago, has grown alongside the UAE, and we remain committed to supporting its vision. On this occasion, we extend our warmest congratulations and best wishes to the leadership and people of the UAE-

Amel Chadli, President of Gulf Countries, Schneider Electric