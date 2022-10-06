Dubai: A 32-year old Pakistani working in Abu Dhabi as a mechanic, who earns around Dh2,000 monthly, has struck it rich after winning the Dh10 million grand prize at the recent 96th Mahzooz weekly draw in Dubai.

Saad, who came wearing black shirt, brown pants and white shoes, was relaxed and composed when he met journalists on Thursday during the presentation of cheque. He said that was a far cry when he learned of the good news right after the draw on Saturday.

“My hands were really shaking and my heart was beating fast, after I saw my numbers (5-14-18-24-35) as the winning combination,” Saad said, adding he was out for a night drive with his cousin and friends when he learned he had won the Dh10 million grand prize. “I asked my cousin to stop the can and I could not believe what just happened,” he continued.

Saad has become the second Pakistani to win the grand prize, after Junaid, who won record prize of Dh50 million. Saad said he plans to donate a portion of the win to the Pakistan flood victims, and he would use the rest of the money to bring his family to the UAE and start a business with his family and friends.

He is also a big cricket fan and player. He said he is planning to watch the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. He and friends have a cricket team called Stars players, which he will now provide with proper kit and equipment from his prize money.

Best part

Saad said the best part of his win is that he will now be able to bring his wife of four years to join him and live in the UAE. “I am my family’s only breadwinner, and I am responsible for both my ailing mother and sister, who lost her husband to a brain tumour last year, as well as her child. I will continue to support them,” he added.

Meanwhile, Farid Samji, CEO of Ewings, operator of Mahzooz, said: “We are delighted to see that we have another deserving grand prize winner from Pakistan, and we hope that Mahzooz can give all those who have big dreams the good life they deserve.”