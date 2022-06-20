Dubai: Under the directives and in the presence of Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, the council on Monday announced the launch of ‘One Media Dubai’, a one-stop-shop for Emirati, Arab and foreign media professionals and organisations to obtain a range of exclusive services in the emirate.

Launched in partnership with various government and semi-government entities in Dubai, the unique initiative streamlines the provision of services to media companies and professionals. Sheikh Ahmed directed the Dubai Press Club to lead the implementation of the initiative by facilitating access to services offered by the initiative’s partners.

Services

Services offered in the initiative’s first phase include media and commercial licensing, office leasing, visas and immigration, banking, tourism and hospitality, education consulting, residential real estate, and telecom services.

Dubai’s media community has grown remarkably over the years. The emirate is now home to more than 4,000 media organisations and thousands of professionals working in different media disciplines.

Sheikh Ahmed said: “The launch of One Media Dubai will add significant new value to the media community in Dubai and support efforts to realise the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to reinforce the emirate’s status as a leading global media hub. The initiative will also further enhance the rich, supportive, growth-friendly environment that Dubai offers creatives, innovators and other professionals in the media industry. By providing a range of enabling services to media professionals, the initiative also contributes to Dubai’s vision to transform itself into the world’s best city to live and work.”

Sheikh Ahmed praised Dubai Press Club (DPC) for its vital role in catalysing the growth of the UAE’s media industry over the last 20 years, through key initiatives including the Arab Media Forum and the Arab Journalism Award, which was renamed the Arab Media Award. DPC’s initiatives also played an instrumental part in the city being recognised as the Capital of Arab Media for 2020 and 2021 by the Arab Information Ministers Council.

The launch of the ‘One Media Dubai’ is aligned with the directives of the Chairman of the Dubai Media Council to support professionals working in local, regional and international media institutions. The initiative also complements the Dubai Press Club’s objectives to nurture the development of the media community in Dubai.

Partners

Key partners in the ‘One Media Dubai’ initiative include the Media Regulatory Office, Dubai Media City, Federal Authority of Identity and Citizenship, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), Emirates NBD, Dubai Design District, and Etisalat.

Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council, said: “The one-stop-shop for media professionals and organisations is part of the Dubai Media Council’s mandate to develop the sector further and foster an environment where professionals can excel. The initiative is also one of a series of strategic projects and programmes launched by the Club to support the media sector’s development locally, regionally, and internationally,”

Dr Maitha Buhumaid, Director of the Dubai Press Club, said: “We are delighted to implement the ‘One Media Dubai’ initiative in collaboration with the initiative’s partners to facilitate access to a range of services for Emirati, Arab and foreign media professionals. The initiative seeks to enhance ease of doing business for local, regional, and international media organisations and create a unified window for media persons to obtain vital services that support their professional development and personal wellbeing.”

Helal Saeed Al Marri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, said: “We are pleased to partner with the Dubai Media Council to implement this key initiative. The Department will work with the Council to ensure we can meet the needs of various media professionals including entrepreneurs and investors in the sector. As part of the initiative, we will be providing licenses for projects and certain media activities as well as consultancy in the tourism and hospitality sectors in Dubai, which offer a wide diversity of world-class services and facilities.”

Major General Obaid Muhair bin Suroor, Deputy Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA), said the launch of ’One Media Dubai’ complements GDRFA’s efforts to provide the highest quality of services in accordance with international best practices. “The Government of Dubai is keen to create the best possible environment for media professionals to succeed. We are delighted to collaborate with the Dubai Media Council to provide quality services to the media community in Dubai in line with our objectives to provide smooth access to services and ensure the happiness and wellbeing of all members of the community,” he added.

Hesham Abdulla Al Qassim, Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Emirates NBD, said: “Emirates NBD is honoured to partner with the Dubai Media Council to support the media industry’s development both locally and regionally. The Bank will be working closely with other stakeholders to provide a superior banking experience and innovative digital banking products to the community of specialists, influencers, content creators and businesses in the media sector, as part of our efforts to support innovation and digital development.”

Dr Abdullah Al Karam, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), praised the partnership between KHDA and Dubai Media Council, which will contribute to meeting the needs and requirements of the media community in Dubai. “The partnership is aligned with KHDA’s efforts to provide educational services to Dubai’s diverse community. KHDA will be providing media professionals moving to Dubai with a list of the private schools in emirate, which will enable them to identify the best curricula for their children among the diverse schooling choices in the city. Through our contribution to this initiative, we seek to support efforts to enhance Dubai’s position as a global destination for media talent. We look forward to harnessing our resources and capabilities to ensure the success of the initiative.”

Dr Rashid Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of the Media Regulatory Office, said: “The Media Regulatory Office is pleased to partner with the Dubai Media Council on this initiative, which will contribute to strengthening the UAE’s media industry. The Media Regulatory Office will be working to ensure all media professionals, content creators and creatives are provided a seamless service experience.”