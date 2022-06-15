Dubai: Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, on Wednesday approved the launch of ‘DXB500’, a government communications programme that seeks to train 500 employees working in the communications departments of various government and semi-government entities in Dubai. As part of the initiative, the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO) is tasked with implementing the programme in accordance with the best standards of international practice in the field to ensure the strategic messaging of the entities participating in the programme achieves a greater impact.

Sheikh Ahmed also issued directives to begin drafting a comprehensive plan to develop the various constituents of Dubai Media Incorporated (DMI), including visual, audio, print and digital media platforms, within a defined time frame. The move is in line with the objectives set by the Law that established the Dubai Media Council to develop this vital sector in keeping with Dubai’s status as one of the fastest-growing global cities.

On Tuesday, during the council’s second meeting in 2022, chaired by Sheikh Ahmed, he highlighted the importance of collaborating with all relevant entities to assess current media capabilities, draft ideas and plans to enhance competitiveness, and identify technical and human resources required to achieve these objectives. Sheikh Ahmed also stressed the importance of cooperation between various government entities to prepare talented Emiratis in the media sector to effectively participate and take the lead in the rapidly evolving global media industry.

Comprehensive review

“We will conduct a comprehensive review of the various sectors of Dubai Media Incorporated and promptly initiate its development process. Dubai’s growing global prominence requires world-class and modern media capable of keeping pace with its development. Dubai’s media sector will have a huge responsibility during the next growth phase, and our task is to enable it to perform its duties perfectly. We will work closely with all relevant parties to accelerate the development of our audio-visual and print media platforms. We look forward to creative ideas that will enable Dubai media to generate the highest quality of content,” Sheikh Ahmed said.

He also stressed the need to accelerate the process of identifying and training national media leaders to lead the next phase of the development journey and discover talented professionals who can positively contribute to the Dubai media sector’s development.

The meeting was attended by Mona Al Marri, Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of the Dubai Media Council and the council’s Board members, including: Hala Youssef Badri, Malek Sultan Al Malek, Abdullah Humaid Belhoul, Younes Al Nasser, Amal Ahmed bin Shabib, Issam Kazim and Mohammed Sulaiman Al Mulla, and Nehal Badri, secretary-general of the council.

Series of meetings

Mona Al Marri said: “Dubai Media Council will hold a series of meetings over the next few weeks to assess the situation and craft a comprehensive and integrated strategy to develop the different components of Dubai Media Inc. We have developed a broad framework of the plan and will draw up the final details through meetings that will be held with the heads of DMI’s different sectors, including TV, radio, digital and print media.

She added: “We will work with DMI, which has become part of the Dubai Media Council, to develop a swift and a comprehensive plan that viewers and audiences will soon notice. Once we’ve put together a plan that addresses the objectives, we will propose it for approval before commencing its execution. Our objective for DMI is to take quantum leaps and evolve into a well-respected international player on the back of content excellence.”

Next phase

Nehal Badri said the council had so far focused on identifying areas of development within DMI and had brainstormed initial ideas on effectively achieving the objectives within the shortest time possible.

“During the next phase, Dubai Media Council will focus on enhancing DMI’s competitiveness through high-quality content coupled with excellent technical and human capabilities. We will take inspiration from and conform to the most outstanding global standards that meet our needs and aspirations. Today, Dubai aims to cement its position as the best city to live, work, and visit. This requires a strong media sector that can share Dubai’s outstanding accomplishments with the world.”

New law

Earlier this month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued Law No. 5 of 2022 establishing the Dubai Media Council to streamline efforts of the media sector in Dubai. The law aims to develop a media strategy that further raises Dubai’s status as one of the leading local, regional, and global media hubs.