Abu Dhabi: Held under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, Abu Dhabi National Exhibitions Company (ADNEC) and Emirates News Agency (WAM) will be organising the first edition of the conference accompanying the Global Media Congress from November 15 to 17.

The event will be held under the theme ‘Shaping the Future of the Media Industry’.

The conference is gathering significant local, regional, and international interest, with four countries already confirming their participation in the event with national pavilions, and many more in the pipeline.

The three-day event, in parallel with the Congress, is the first of its kind in the Middle East. Set to take place in Abu Dhabi at ADNEC, the Congress will provide an ideal platform to bring together prominent leaders, decision-makers, experts, and journalists from the region and around the world to discuss a number of topics, concepts, and solutions that will play a pivotal role in defining the future of global media. The Congress will also provide a platform to discuss, analyse, and review the current position of mass media in the Middle East in order to highlight innovative visions for driving further advancement.

The conference is set to attract more than 200 CEOs and 1,200 participants, including 40 dialogue sessions with the participation of 30 prominent international speakers. Focusing on innovation in the media sector, it will see the participation of top leaders, prominent media professionals, representatives of international media, and major social media companies.

Media as a partner

Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi Mohammed Jalal Al Rayssi, director-general of WAM, said: “The media is an important partner in the UAE’s development process. Organising the first edition of the Global Media Congress reflects our strategy for enhancing joint cooperation and building partnerships on the regional and international levels, which will contribute towards progress and excellence in this sector.”

He added: “The slogan of the conference accompanying the Global Media Congress reflects the vision and goals of this prominent international event in terms of foreseeing the future of the media sector in the region, and raising the level of benefitting from advanced technology, such as digital technology and artificial intelligence [AI], to achieve a leap in this sector to support its role as the main contributor to sustainable development in all fields.”

Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri Humaid Matar Al Dhaheri, managing director and group CEO at ADNEC, said: “ADNEC’s and Abu Dhabi’s media expertise and infrastructure makes it the ideal choice for hosting and organising the Global Media Congress. Hosting this event aligns perfectly with our vision for attracting international expertise in all fields and supporting the transfer and localisation of knowledge. It will provide fantastic opportunities that will help relay global knowledge in the media sector to the UAE and the wider region by creating a global platform for discussing the impact of direct digital broadcast, helping Emirati youth keep pace with the rapid development of the media sector, and expanding the horizons of students in this field.”