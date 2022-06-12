1 of 7
Dr Aman Puri, Consul General of India, and Sultan Butti Bin Mejren, Director General of Dubai Land Department, inaugurated the Gulf News India Property Show at Dubai World Trade Centre, on Saturday.
The two-day India Property Show saw a footfall of over 1,000 people on the first day.
Taking place at the World Trade Centre, the event has brought together more than 60 exhibitors, including real estate developers and financial institutions.
The event, free to attend for all, comes at a time when the Indian real estate market is back on the upswing.
India’s property market and its developers are looking overseas at Indian expats to sustain the strong recovery in demand for homes across most cities.
Speaking to Gulf News, NAREDCO Events Committee chairperson Manju Yagnik said plotted development and mid-segment luxury are two categories NRIs are particularly interested in. “NRIs have invested in the past and got very good RoI, and the promising returns have encouraged them to continue buying properties,” said Yagnik. “We are seeing a boom in the demand for property amongst NRIs from all over the world.”
NRIs should also ensure that the project is approved by India’s RERA and has a good financial institution backing it, experts said.
