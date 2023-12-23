Abu Dhabi: Liwa Village, in the Liwa desert of Abu Dhab emirate, will feature fireworks and concerts to ring in the New Year.
During the last two days of its desert festival, on December 30 and 31, there will be live performances from Arabic artists in a blend of traditional and modern entertainment. And on New Year’s Eve, fireworks will light up the night sky.
Hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT - Abu Dhabi), Liwa Village features an array of zones (Souk, Oasis, Valley, Pavilion, Carnival, Pubg Mobile and Main Stage) all designed to showcase a different aspect of Emirati culture. Every zone has retail and food brands, offering Arabic culinary and traditional goods.
Concert tickets for live entertainment start from Dh150 per person
Ticket reservations on Liwa Village’s official website
On December 30, the Main Stage, presented by du, will welcome Ali Bin Mohamad, a popular Emirati artist and an oud master, Diana Haddad, known for her Arabic pop performances, and Modi Al Shamrni, a Saudi musician.
On December 31, at the Main Stage, another lineup of Arabic talents will comprise Saudi Artist Khalid Abdulrahman, Emirati singer Eid Al Menhali, and Emirati artist Hamad Al Ameri.
As the clock nears midnight, guests will be on the lookout for a fireworks display emerging from beyond the Moreeb Dune, ushering in the start of the New Year.