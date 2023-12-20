Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has unveiled special offers and premium services for people to watch New Year’s Eve firework display aboard marine transit modes which includes Dubai ferries, Abras and Water Taxi's, during an attractive tour of Dubai coastline.
The authority on Wednesday revealed the details of its special offer this year, highlighting timings, costs, and booking options on its social media accounts.
Dubai Ferry
Dubai Ferry rides will start between 10:00pm and 10:30pm on New Year's Eve and continue up to 01:30am (the following day).
Dubai Ferry trips will start from Marina Mall Station (Dubai Marina), Ghubaiba Station and Bluewaters Station. The fare is Dh350 for the silver class and Dh525 for the gold class, with a 50% discount for children aged 2 to 10, and free for infants (less than two). Abra journey will start from Al Jaddaf Station, Al Fahidi Station and Al Ghubaiba Marine Transport Station at a fare of Dh150 for adults, and free for infants under 2 years.
Water Taxi and Abra
The Water Taxi and Abra trips will start between 10:00pm and 10:30pm and end at 01:30 am (of the following day).
The journey will start from the Marina Mall station (Dubai Marina).
The abra fare is Dh150 per person, and booking the entire Water Taxi will cost Dh3750. Children under 2 years can ride for free.
Individuals interested in availing of this service can call RTA’s dial-free number (8009090) or send an e-mail to (marinebooking@rta.ae) to learn more about the trips of the Water Taxi, Dubai Ferry and Abra journeys