Dubai: Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, inaugurated Emirates National Oil Company (ENOC)’s newest service station in collaboration with Dubai Police. The inauguration was held in the presence of Saif Humaid Al Falasi, group chief executive officer, ENOC.

The new service station is strategically located in close proximity to Dubai Police’s Dubai Traffic Department to better serve ENOC’s growing customer network in the area.

Al Marri lauded the strategic partnership saying: “The long-standing relationship between the two sides in terms of supporting awareness programmes and initiatives and smart services, reflects our commitment to providing high-quality services that ensure the happiness of community members.”

Sustainable services

He stressed that inaugurating the new service station was within the framework of strengthening relations between Dubai Police and ENOC, to ensure the delivery of sustainable services to members of society and contributing to supporting the infrastructure in the emirate of Dubai, in keeping with highest international standards.

Al Marri further highlighted the importance of partnerships between private and government sectors in achieving mutual goals and ultimately contributing to the prosperity of Dubai. The commander-in-chief of Dubai Police praised the cooperation between both sides over the past years in launching joint initiatives, namely the ‘Services on the go’, which contributed to maximising the happiness of customers through providing an innovative and distinguished service that keeps pace with the goals of smart transformation in the emirate.

‘Energy security’

Saif Humaid Al Falasi, Group CEO, ENOC, said: “We are proud to collaborate with Dubai Police to better serve our growing customer network, including the surrounding residential communities with the opening of our newest service station. Through this partnership, we will continue to contribute to the nation’s economic development and energy security in its next phase of growth for a sustainable energy future for all.”

The new station is equipped with fully automated fuel systems with auto tank gauging and electronic leak detection systems, which is in line with ENOC’s commitment to foster sustainability across the nation. Furthermore, the station has a solar panelled canopy that can generate up to 120kWh of clean energy. In addition, the lighting and illumination applications use zero maintenance LED lights with a life span of 50,000 hours and low voltage, which protect against electrical and fire hazards and reduce energy consumption by 50 per cent, reducing ENOC’s overall carbon footprint. The LED lights have motion sensors that automatically dim the lights in the forecourt canopy when there are no customers, conserving up to 50 per cent of electricity.

Catering to residential communities

The service station also features modern variable refrigerant flow technology in the AC systems with high Energy Efficiency Ratio that reduces energy consumption by 35 per cent and uses only ozone free environmentally friendly refrigerants for all refrigeration unit.

Located on Al Quds Street connecting Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road, the service station will cater to the needs of the surrounding residential communities including Al Twar, Al Qusais, Muhaisnah and Hor Al Anz.