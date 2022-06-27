Dubai: Naveen Patnaik, the Chief Minister of Odisha, has said that he aims to “forge strong socio-economic ties with the UAE and develop long-term mutually beneficial relationships” on his maiden visit to the UAE this week.

Patnaik is the first chief minister of the eastern Indian state to visit the UAE. Huge billboards advertising his participation in Odisha Investors’ Meet on Wednesday morning have appeared on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

Huge billboards advertising his participation in Odisha Investors’ Meet on Wednesday morning have appeared on Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road. Image Credit: Supplied

In an exclusive interaction with Gulf News, Patnaik, who landed in Dubai today, said: “My government is extremely keen to forge strong socio-economic ties with the UAE and the MENA [Middle East and North Africa] region and develop long-term mutually beneficial relationships. Therefore, I am personally here with my team of senior government officials to present the vast existing and emerging opportunities in Odisha for businesses in the UAE.”

According to the chief minister, there is a vibrant Odia community of more than 100,000 living and working in the UAE. “Over the last few years, we have seen a rapid rise in the number of Odia expats in the UAE and the Middle East. This is becoming one of the destinations of choice for many skilled and highly-skilled Odia professionals,” he observed.

Patnaik said the Odia cultural associations in this region have played an integral part in promoting the Odia culture in the UAE and the Middle East. “Every year, they organise cultural programmes and celebrate ‘Utkal Diwas’ (Odisha Day). We have a strong people-to-people relationship between both the regions.”

Community meeting

An interactive meeting with the Odia diaspora is also scheduled for Wednesday evening after the Investors’ Meet, jointly organised by the Government of Odisha and the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

“I am looking forward to a lively interaction with the community living here. They have been playing a crucial role in bringing the two regions together and I am sure that they will further play an important role in deepening the ties between UAE and Odisha,” he said.

'I am looking forward to a lively interaction with the community living here,' Patnaik said. Image Credit: Supplied

Talking further about boosting ties between Odisha and the UAE, Patnaik said: “I believe both Odisha and UAE have a lot in common. We share the same contours of being endowed with plenty of natural resources. Like petroleum and hydrocarbons have been the mainstay of the UAE, metals and minerals have been the mainstay of Odisha. As both the economies look to diversify, I believe we both present each other with immense opportunities for growth.”

He said the focus on industrial sectors of the UAE and the MENA region like petrochemicals, chemicals and plastics, metals, advanced electronic manufacturing etc are completely aligned with the inherent strength of Odisha. “We are looking forward to meeting with the representatives of leading companies and industry associations in this region and hoping for a fruitful visit,” said Patnaik who is accompanied by a high-level delegation from the state.

Pushing the demand for direct flights

The Odia expat community members are excited about Patnaik’s visit.

Amiya Kumar Mishra “This is the first time ever that our state’s chief minister is visiting the UAE, our second home,” said Amiya Kumar Mishra, president of the Odisha Samaj, UAE.

“The entire community is excited about his visit. We are optimistic that this will play a significant role in boosting Odisha’s ties with the UAE in all sectors. The Investors’ Meet is expected to result in largescale investment from the UAE to Odisha. We are also looking forward to having a fruitful community meeting with the CM where we plan to address our concerns and requests,” he said.

One of the long-standing demands of the Odia community is to have a direct flight between the state’s capital Bhubaneswar and Dubai, he said.

Visual artist Mona Biswarupa Mohanty said: “It definitely is a matter of privilege and honour for all of us that we will get to meet in person this visionary leader, who has been a catalyst in putting Odisha in global limelight today.”

Visual artist Mona Biswarupa Mohanty. Image Credit: Supplied

As an artist, she said, she would expect the CM to facilitate some artistic exchange between the UAE and Odisha. “Many avenues and opportunities for collaboration can open up in the field of art and commerce if a direct flight between Dubai and Bhubaneswar is initiated,” she added.

Ajit Mishra Ajit Mishra, group chairman of a food products distribution company, said Patnaik “is a very popular leader and the diaspora is keen to hear from him about his vision to make Odisha a preferred destination of tourism and investment”.

“He has been very successful in achieving food security, disaster management, women empowerment and poverty eradication during the two decades in power as chief minister. The Odia community welcomes him and wishes him success in taking the state to a greater height,” Mishra added.

High hopes for business community

Capt. S.R. Patnaik The Odia business community members are also excited about the CM’s presence with a high level delegation of the government of Odisha and industry stalwarts at the Odisha Investors’ Meet, said Capt. S.R. Patnaik, CEO of a shipping and logistics company. “The visit is part of the state’s plans to engage with investor community, heads of companies, trade and industry chambers to promote business in the state, which is known for its rich mineral resources, competent workforce and long coastline. We are looking forward to seeing how the chief minister will be pitching investors to capitalise on the state’s ease of doing business, robust policies and stable government,” he added.