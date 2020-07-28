Dubai: A motorcyclist was killed on a Dubai highway when a car knocked him down and another car ran over him.
According to officials in Dubai Police, the accident occurred on 12:30pm on Monday on Mohammed Bin Zayed Road after Dubai Al Ain bridge towards Sharjah.
The Asian motorcyclist was on his lane when a vehicle rammed him from behind. He was thrown on the fourth lane in the highway before he was struck by another speeding car.
Police patrols from Al Rashidiya Police station and ambulance went to the scene but the biker died due to his severe injuries.
Other crashes
Earlier on Sunday, another Dubai biker died after he lost control over his vehicle, hit the pavement and collided with a lamppost on Al Thowima Street in Al Barsha area.
A third biker was seriously injured in a separate accident at 3.15am on Sunday on Emirates Road towards Abu Dhabi.
Dubai police urged motorists to be careful while driving, follow speed limits, not being distracted while driving and keep a safe distance between vehicles.