Ajman: Road traffic deaths have decreased 33 per cent in Ajman while serious accidents are down 49 per cent, according to police statistics.
Six deaths from a total of 46 serious accidents were recorded in the first six months of 2020, compared to 91 serious accidents this time last year.
Run over incidents were also down 53 per cent and injuries as a result of traffic accidents are down 59 per cent.
Brigadier Khaled Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Deputy Director General of Police Operations at the General Command of Ajman Police said there were 13,609 minor accidents down 27 per cent, while 2,765 vehicles were impounded for violating rules.
Al Nuaimi said accidents were down thanks to awareness efforts. He urged motorists to abide by rules and asked people to cross the road in designated areas.