Khor Fakkan: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan Bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has directed Khor Fakkan Municipality to station inspectors and security personnel at Al Luluyah Beach after midnight.
The initiative aims to oversee activities, ensure security for beech goers, regulate visitor behaviour, and prevent any violations. This directive follows a public inquiry during the “Direct Line” program aired by Sharjah Broadcasting Authority.
Engineer Abdul Rahman Al Naqbi, Director of Khor Fakkan Municipality, confirmed that the municipality would take immediate actions in response to the Sharjah Ruler’s directive. The measures include increased inspections and patrols to ensure cleanliness and enhance the overall experience for beach visitors.
Al Naqbi emphasised that inspectors and supervisors have already been stationed at the beach which attracts big crowd during good weather conditions. The number of visitors typically increases during winter, with some staying late into the night. Effective immediately, the municipality will intensify its focus on inspections, supervision, and cleanliness after midnight.
In addition, the Sharjah Ruler has also instructed the municipality to pay attention to Shees Park and to establish a new municipal office next to the police station in the Shees area, according to Al Naqbi.