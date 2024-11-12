Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned statements made by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich about plans to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank within the next year.ar.
In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly rejected all provocative statements and actions aimed at altering the legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The Ministry emphasised that such actions are in direct violation of international legitimacy resolutions, pose a significant threat of escalation, and undermine efforts toward peace and stability in the region.
The Ministry emphasised the importance of supporting regional and international efforts to revive the Middle East peace process and called for an end to illegal practices that jeopardise the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state. The UAE reaffirmed its commitment to promoting peace, justice, and the rights of the Palestinian people.
The Ministry also called on the international community to intensify efforts to secure an immediate ceasefire, prevent further loss of life, and de-escalate the situation in the Occupied Palestinian Territory and the broader region. It urged all stakeholders to advance efforts toward achieving a comprehensive and just peace.