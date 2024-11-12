Abu Dhabi: The UAE has strongly condemned statements made by Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich about plans to impose Israeli sovereignty over the occupied West Bank within the next year.ar.

In an official statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs firmly rejected all provocative statements and actions aimed at altering the legal status of the Occupied Palestinian Territory. The Ministry emphasised that such actions are in direct violation of international legitimacy resolutions, pose a significant threat of escalation, and undermine efforts toward peace and stability in the region.