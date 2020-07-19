Dubai: Four people were killed and 11 others were injured in a traffic accident in Dubai on Saturday.
The accident occurred at 7:10pm on Emirates road towards Sharjah between a workers’ bus and a heavy truck.
According to Dubai Police, a heavy truck had broken down in the third lane and the driver was trying to get it off the road when a bus rammed into the back of the truck.
Brigadier Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that four people were killed, one other suffered serious injuries and two people sustained moderate injuries as well as eight others suffered minor injuries.
“Police patrols and accidents’ experts went to the scene to make the technical report. Ambulances transferred the injured to Rashid Hospital for treatment while patrols organised the traffic,” Brig Al Mazroui said.
Initial reports revealed that the bus driver was in the right lane but couldn’t avoid the accident and crashed into the side of the heavy vehicle.
Further investigations are being carried out to know more details about the accident’s circumstances.
“The heavy truck broke down on third lane from the right and the driver tried to take outside the road when the bus crashed into the truck from the side,” Brig Al Mazroui added.
He urged drivers and road users to be cautious and follow speed limits.
“Road users should always pay extra attention while driving and monitor the road’s conditions. Drivers shouldn’t be distracted while driving and adhere the speed limits,” Brig Al Mazroui said.