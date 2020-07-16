1 of 11
FIREWORKS AT THE POINTE: The outdoor dining and shopping destination on the Palm Jumeirah with views of The Atlantis Hotel, will play host to three nights of fireworks and delicious deals at some of its most popular restaurants. The fireworks will take place from July 16 to July 18 at 8.30pm, while residents and visitors can enjoy a special DSS menu daily from July 12 to July 18 with savings of 30 per cent to 50 per cent and “Buy 1, Get 1 Free” offers on selected dishes in participating eateries.
Image Credit: Aisha MS/Gulf News reader
2 of 11
POOL DAY AT THE PALAZZO VERSACE: Palazzo Versace Dubai’s east pool, La Piscina is a unique poolside experience that’s now become a party destination in the city. Offering waterfront views, lounge music and a menu packed with a healthy twist on popular poolside favourites, including chilled soups, a variety of sushi and tempting Mediterranean platters, La Piscina plays host to those looking for some relaxed fun in the sun. Minimum spend of Dh100 for women and Dh200 for men on F&B.
Image Credit:
3 of 11
THURSDAY NIGHT SOCIAL BRUNCH: Cap off the week at The Social Brunch, the newest and coolest brunch on the block. From 7.30pm to 10.30pm every Thursday, tuck into signature Social Company dishes and free-flowing house beverages for Dh259 per person. Brunchers will be able to tuck into a hearty repast against a backdrop of live acoustic music, setting the tone for the weekend. The new brunch includes sharing style options such as Shrimp Avocado Cocktail, Chicken Ceasar Salad, and Tomato Salad to start with. For the mains, guests are served Mushroom Risotto, Slow Roasted Chicken, Grilled Salmon, Hesselback Potato, and Rocket Salad. To top off the meal, Instagrammable desserts include Mixed Berries, Mango Cheesecake and Fudge Cookie Brownies with Vanilla Ice Cream. All with live acoustic music to boot.
Image Credit:
4 of 11
ROBERTO’S LAUNCHES NEW SATURDAY BRUNCH: Every Saturday Roberto’s will be serving up antipasti, including dishes including ricotta served with sundried tomato, olives and basil served on a crispy flat bread, fig and bresaola and pizza. Then homemade gnocchi with pecorino and black peppercorn, followed by a meat or fish option then fresh fruit and gelato. Location: DIFC. Cost: Dh295 including soft beverages, Dh445 including house beverages. When: Every Saturday from 1pm to 5pm
Image Credit: Supplied picture
5 of 11
VIBE CAFE REOPENS WITH A NEW LOOK: This millennially fueled restaurant in the Al Wasl branch has updated their interiors and added new menu items. Vibe is decked out with new furniture like the cotton candy pink tables and coffee and juice bar, a new layout, and a full repaint in all pink. New menu include the ‘Corn’tine Salad’, ‘Wannabe Chick’, and refreshing Iced Teas to keep you cool during these hot summer days.
Image Credit:
6 of 11
DUBAI'S IMG WORLDS OF ADVENTURE REOPENS FOR CHEAP: Indoor theme park IMG Worlds of Adventure with a limited time offer entry price of Dh20 for UAE residents and pay as you go for all attractions at Dh25 per ride.
Image Credit: Zarina Fernandes/Gulf News
7 of 11
ADDRESS DOWNTOWN SHOPPING STAYCATION: What better way to spend your summer than relaxing by the pool, followed by a shopping spree? Located just a short walk from the Dubai Mall, guests checking in can enjoy 50 per cent off the best available room rates, as well as free Emaar Gift Vouchers worth Dh200 for every standard room, and Dh400 for each suite for each night of their stay.
Image Credit:
8 of 11
BUDDHA BAR IS BACK: The iconic Buddha-Bar, located at the Grosvenor House Dubai, is giving residents reason to celebrate. Re-opening today, the legendary hotspot will once more be offering evenings of, Pan-Asian food and premium beverages as well as their Buddha-Bar playlists. Buddha-Bar is open for dinner only from 7pm to 1am on the weekend.
Image Credit:
9 of 11
DHOW AND ANCHOR REOPENS: Jumeirah Beach Hotel’s much-loved British gastropub returns with a new menu, a Friday and Saturday Brunch and plenty of space for all the sporting action. If you’ve been dreaming of classic British comfort food, weekend brunch and getting together with friends to watch the football, F1 or cricket, the wait is officially over.
Image Credit:
10 of 11
BAGATELLE’S NEW SATURDAY SESSION: Everyone knows that at Bagatelle an epic party is guaranteed and what better way to perfectly prolong the weekend than with a Saturday filled with amazing food, beverages and that Bagatelle atmosphere. The launch of the Bagaeton Drunch fuses all the culinary delights of Bagatelle with an infectious Reggaeton accompaniment. Location: Fairmont Hotel Sheikh Zayed Road. Cost: Dh350 including soft beverages, Dh450 for house beverages. When: Every Saturday from 2pm to 5pm
Image Credit:
11 of 11
AMMOS SUMMER OFFER: Dubai residents can transport themselves to the Mediterranean and replicate a Greek holiday feeling without having to leave the country by dining at AMMOS, the popular Greek restaurant in Rixos Premium Dubai JBR. Bringing all the charm of Greek cuisine with a quintessential taverna vibe, guests can enjoy an authentic lunch or dinner experience further complemented by exciting offerings. As part of a summer offer, diners can also take advantage of a 20 per cent discount off the total bill.
Image Credit: