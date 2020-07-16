1 of 10
A man wearing a facemask fishes at Sharjah Buhaira Corniche during sunrise. One of the best way to enjoy an outdoor activity with social distancing in place is fishing.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Fishing holds historical significance in the UAE, even today. As temperature drops during early morning, many people are seen heading over to the beach or onto a boat along with their fishing gear.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Man enjoys fishing near Sufouh Beach, in Dubai. For many fishing is a way to unwind.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A man starts his day with some early morning fishing at the Garhoud Bridge Fishing Pier in Dubai. There is a kind of tranquility you can enjoy when fishing.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A fishing enthusiast at Ajman Corniche. There are over 500 marine species found in the seas around the UAE, ranging from smallest seahorses to largest sharks.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Residents catch a fish at the Sharjah Buhairah Corniche . Fishing in UAE is also a fairly popular activity as it is a popular tourist activity and a regular pastime for many residents in the country.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
A man watches his fishing rod at Ajman Corniche. Although the fishing season in the UAE is from February to June, you can fish in the UAE all year round.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
People fish at the Ajman corniche. If you are looking for a way to de-stress, stay fit, and enjoy being outside, fishing might just be for you.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
A man uses bread as bait to catch milk fis at the Garhoud Bridge Fishing Pier.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
A man holds a fish that he caught during fishing at Sharjah Buhairah Corniche. Morning fishing in the sea can be seen gathering an interest at the Sharjah corniche.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News