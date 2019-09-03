Emirati who hit the jackpot in Dubai Duty Free raffle remains unreachable

The Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire draw in Series 309 with ticket number 1283 was conducted by Dubai Duty Free's Chief Operating Officer, Ramesh Cidambi; Salah Tahlak, Executive Vice President – Corporate Services, Sinead El Sibai, Senior Vice President – Marketing and Mona Al Ali, Senior Vice President – Human Resources.

Dubai: Dubai Duty Free’s newest dollar millionaire still hasn’t claimed his prize following Tuesday’s raffle draw because he is still unaware of the win.

Emirati Haroon Al Mullah hit the jackpot by winning one million dollars in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw held at Concourse C, Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport. However, the organisers have still not been able to reach Al Mullah, who had bought the lucky ticket online.

“He will surely be surprised to hear of his win,” said a spokesperson for Dubai Duty Free.

Al Mullah is the tenth Emirati to win in this promotion since its inception in 1999.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, three more winners were announced including Dubai-based Aussie banker Reza Dole, 43, who won a Bentley Continental GT (Camel Linen).

“I am delighted to have won a car after years of trying,” said Dole who has been living in Dubai for a decade now.

Two Dubai-based Indian expats Praveena Palasihadka and Pushparaj Muniyoor won a motorbike each.

Curiously Muniyoor, 31, had won a BMW S 1000 RR in a Dubai Duty Free raffle just last year.

“I’m in total shocked and I’m sure my friends will feel the same when I tell them this good news. Thank you so much Dubai Duty Free,” he said.