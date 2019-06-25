Kenyan national wins a million dollars at Dubai raffle, but does not know it yet

DUBAI: A Kenyan national is the latest person to win the $1 million Dubai Duty Free raffle draw on Tuesday.

Paul Wachira became the first ever Kenyan national to join the long list of Dubai Duty Free's dollar millionaires after his ticket number 2162 in Series 302 was drawn.

But where is he?

When Gulf News tried reaching the organisers to speak to the winner, they said they have not been able to reach him. And so he still doesn’t know he is a million dollar winner!

Wachira is said to have purchased his winning ticket online. Three other winners were announced in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion and each of them has won a luxury vehicle.