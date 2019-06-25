DUBAI: A Kenyan national is the latest person to win the $1 million Dubai Duty Free raffle draw on Tuesday.
Paul Wachira became the first ever Kenyan national to join the long list of Dubai Duty Free's dollar millionaires after his ticket number 2162 in Series 302 was drawn.
But where is he?
When Gulf News tried reaching the organisers to speak to the winner, they said they have not been able to reach him. And so he still doesn’t know he is a million dollar winner!
Wachira is said to have purchased his winning ticket online. Three other winners were announced in the Dubai Duty Free Finest Surprise promotion and each of them has won a luxury vehicle.
Dubai expat Ramlal Sargara won a Bentley Bentayga V8 (Dark Sapphire) in Series no. 1722 with winning ticket number 0598. Wrya Rahimi, also a Dubai expat, won a Range Rover HSE 340 HP (Fuji White) in Series no. 1723 with ticket number 0172. Sandun Sameera, who resides in Dubai, won an Indian Scout Bobber (Thunder Black Smoke) motorbike with ticket number 0841 in Series no. 369.