Abu Dhabi: A participant has become the first Jordanian to win the weekly cash prize of Dh500,000 in Abu Dhabi-based Big Ticket, organisers said on Monday.
For the past 14 years, Ibrahim Abed Lutfi Othman has come together with his close friends to try his hand at being named a winner. Now, the Big Ticket fan has finally won and plans to share the prize money with his friends who took park in purchasing the winning ticket.
Othman said: “I am thrilled to have been named this week’s cash prize winner. Three of my friends and I have been buying Big Tickets together for the past 14 years, and we were very excited to have received the call this week that we have finally won.”
Like Othman, customers who purchased Big Tickets during the month of May entered weekly electronic draws of Dh500,000. The fourth and final electronic draw is on June 1 for those buying until May 31.