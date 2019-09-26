The capsule seen from the ISS, barely a few metres away from the docking point, late on Wednesday night. Image Credit: NASA

Abu Dhabi: The safe arrival of Emirati astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansouri to the International Space Station (ISS) was celebrated in Abu Dhabi on Thursday in a congratulatory public address from His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

Shaikh Mohammad’s message was broadcast via loudspeakers across the emirate at 11:30am.

“In the name of Allah the Merciful ... The UAE leadership congratulates its people and residents on the occasion of the children of Zayed’s arrival at the International Space Station,” Shaikh Mohammad said in the message. “This milestone achievement reinforces the approach of Emiratis to work, giving and determination to serve their country and take it to new heights. God save the UAE and its loyal people,” Shaikh Mohammad added.

During his eight-day stay, Al Mansoori will conduct 16 scientific experiments in cooperation with international space agencies, including the Russian Roscosmos, European Space Agency (ESA), and NASA.

Six of these experiments will be done aboard the ISS to study how water travels along white matter tracts in the brain, osteology, motor control, time perception in microgravity, fluid dynamics in space, and age-related diseases. Some of these results will be compared with previous results taken prior to the mission.