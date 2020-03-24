COVID-19: Mobile phone users are getting a short message urging them to stay at home

Dubai: Whether you have an Etisalat or du mobile line, you will receive a short and informative message before the line starts ringing.

The message, in Arabic and English, urges people to stay at home to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The message is short and simple: “Dear caller, staying at home keeps you and your loved ones safe from COVID-19.”

Currently, the message could only be heard when making calls from mobile to mobile.

The two telecom companies also changed their network names to ‘STAY HOME’.

UAE’s authorities have also been spreading the message more frequently.

Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council sent a strong message through his social media account for people to stay home and practise social distancing not as a matter of choice but as a critical demand from everyone to keep society safe.

Burj Khalifa lit up yesterday with the message #StayHome.

Yesterday, Dubai Police patrols could be seen asking Dubai residents to stay at home and abide by social distancing rules to stay safe.

