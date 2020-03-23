Video shows police patrol using speakers to ask people to go home

Dubai: Police patrols in Dubai were seen asking people to stay homes on Monday evening in a step to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Dubai Police have called public to comply with the instructions issued by health and security authorities in the UAE to limit social contacts amid the spread of COVID-19 to ensure their safety and wellbeing.

Dubai Police urge people to stay home Supplied

The video circulated on social media platforms, showed police patrols in a Dubai district, using a speaker to ask people to go home.

Dubai Police said on twitter that people should stay home except for absolute necessity.

“Avoid social gatherings. Avoid going to beaches, parks, pools, cinema theatres, fitness facilities, dine-in restaurants and cafes,” Dubai Police tweeted.

Violators are subject to imprisonments and/or fines as per the Communicable Diseases Law, according to Dubai Police.

Zero tolerance

Dubai police said in a statement that there will be zero tolerance for reckless people who don’t follow safety instructions.

Sharjah Police

Sharjah Police patrols were also seen conveying a similar message across the emirate on Monday.

Sharjah Police conveying coronavirus messgae Sharjah Police