Sheikh Hamdan takes to social media to send a strong message on COVID-19 coronavirus to the nation Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council has sent a strong message to the nation amid the outbreak of COVID-19 cases around the world.

In a post on social media, Sheikh Hamdan said: "Everyday, we see the global situation around COVID-19 worsening at an exponential pace. However, thanks to the tireless and incredible efforts of our emergency response teams, we have managed to protect ourselves and our communities till date. Going forth, maintaining this status needs us ALL to urgently recognise the seriousness of the new reality we live in. We [Dubai] are not immune."

Sheikh Hamdan posted a message on his Instagram page addressing the nation amid the coronavirus pandemic Image Credit: Screengrab/@faz3

The Crown Prince's message further read: "This pandemic is a very real threat to each and every one of us, our families and friends. The only way to guarantee that we safeguard the wellbeing of our loved ones is to ACT now, TOGETHER and WITHOUT exceptions. Stay Home.

"Social distancing is NOT a matter of choice. It is a critical DEMAND from every one of us, in order for our city and our society to remain safe. Remember that we are only as strong as our weakest link. We're here for you, and trust that we can count on your committment to act responsibly."