Dubai: Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority and Member of the Dubai Council, attended the third day of the Dubai International Humanitarian Aid and Development Conference and Exhibition (DIHAD) on Wednesday.

The event brought together leading international charitable and humanitarian organisations to address vital humanitarian issues, share local and international experiences and ideas and shape new vision for the global humanitarian sector.

Sheikha Latifa attended a panel discussion titled ‘Children of DIHAD’, featuring a group of students from the International School of Creative Science in Dubai. During the discussion, the children shared their vision and ideas to advance sustainable development and harness initiatives to help developing countries formulate innovative solutions to reduce poverty and illiteracy.

She toured the humanitarian exhibition accompanied by Dr Abdul Salam Al Madani, Chairman of DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation,and Roving Ambassador for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean for the GCC; Dr Hamad Al Sheikh Ahmed Al Shaibani, Director-General, Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD); Gennaro Migliore, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Mediterranean; and Sara Al Madani, Board of Trustee - DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation.

Sheikha Latifa visited the pavilions of IACAD, International Humanitarian City, the UAE Red Crescent Authority, DIHAD Glasshouse, the UN Pavilion, Noor Dubai Foundation, the Norwegian Pavilion, Zayed Foundation for Charity and Humanitarian Works, and Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

This year’s DIHAD Conference & Exhibition brought together more than 600 governmental and non-governmental organizations in the humanitarian sector, including charities and various companies and industry suppliers from around the world. DIHAD also attracted more than 6,000 international visitors and participants during the annual three-day event.

Conference

On its last day, the conference discussed a number of important topics such as Gender Equality (SDG 5) and Reduced Inequalities (SDG 10), which were presented during a session chaired by Dr Luay Shabaneh, Regional Director for the Arab States and North Africa (UNFPA), and attended by Dr Shereen El-Feki, Regional Director for the Middle East and North Africa, UNAIDS, Dr Dorothee Klaus, Director of Relief and Social Services, UNRWA, and Fairuz Taqi-Eddin, Chief of Partnerships and Resource Mobilisation, UNICEF Gulf Area.

A session titled ‘Life below Water and Life on Land’, which discussed Goal 14 and 15 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), was chaired by Elise d’Epenoux, Senior Director for Public Affairs and International Communications at the non-governmental organisation – SeaCleaners. The panel also included Dr Sayeda Ali Ahmed Khalil, National Climate Change Expert and REDD+ Coordinator, Sudan, Laurens de Groot, Social Entrepreneur and Environmental Activist from Amsterdam, and Raabia A.K. Hawa, Founder of Ulinzi Africa Foundation – Kenya, and Founder of Walk with Rangers Initiative.

DIHAD Glasshouse

On its third day, DIHAD Glasshouse announced the winners of the first edition of the incubator startup programme, which aims to empower young talent in the humanitarian field and strengthen healthcare systems, education, and professional empowerment in developing countries. The DIHAD Glasshouse panel of judges included His Excellency Abdulrahman Al Mansouri, CEO of Waterfalls Global Initiative, Dr. Waleed Al-Ali, Advisor at Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives, Eng. Khaled Alattar, Chairman of GADHA, and Sara Al Madani, Board of Trustee - DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation who were assisted by the Dubai Future Council for Humanitarian Aid, Mohammed Bin Rashid Global Initiatives and GADHA, an international training agency operating as a hub to empower individuals. Two innovative projects were selected as winners - one serving humanity by harnessing the power of art and technology and the second project focused on sport and physical activity.

Eng. Khaled Al Attar, Chairman of GADHA, stated: “In line with the UAE’s humanitarian ethos and its efforts to empower youth, DIHAD Glasshouse provides a platform for creating opportunities for the youth and meeting the needs of vulnerable groups. I was very pleased with the quality of projects featured in the DIHAD Glasshouse, which rely on cooperative partnerships to serve humanity across the world.”

Memorandum of Understanding

The last day also saw the signing of a cooperation agreement between the DIHAD Sustainable Humanitarian Foundation and the Islamic Food Security Organization to achieve Sustainable Development Goals through strong global partnerships and cooperation between the two organizations. The agreement provides a framework for the development of general principles, establishing cooperation in areas of mutual interest and sharing humanitarian expertise.