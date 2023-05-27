1. Kuwait to scrap 2,400 expat teachers’ iqamas
Kuwait’s education authorities have asked the country’s Interior Ministry to revoke the residency permits of around 2,400 foreign teachers
2. Hajj ilgrims urged to disclose possessions of over SR60,000
The limit includes foreign currencies, gifts, devices, jewellery and precious metals
3. Saudi Arabia issues guidelines for Hajj pilgrims
Pilgrims failing to complete and sign customs declaration will be held accountable
4. Guide: 24/7 shuttle bus from Dubai to Abu Dhabi Airport
if you are looking for an affordable way to travel from Dubai to Abu Dhabi Airport, here is all your need to know
5. Abu Dhabi clarifies new rules on electric scooters
ITC alerts users about types and specifications of scooters and bikes permitted on roads