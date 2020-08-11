Dubai: The Malayalee community in India has come in for much praise in the aftermath of the Air India Express IX-1344 plane crash.
In its latest tweet from its handle @ExpressAirIndia, Air India Express said: “Taking a bow to HUMANITY! A standing ovation from our hearts to the PEOPLE OF MALLAPPURAM, Kerala, who had showered us with kindness and humanity during the uncertain incident. We owe you a lot!”
Hardeep Singh Puri, India’s Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation, also tweeted, saying, “I salute the spirit of solidarity & brotherhood shown by the people of Kozhikode who took great personal risks in providing immediate relief and help to the victims. This has helped in averting a greater tragedy.”
Lt. Gen. Zameer Uddin Shah, Defence Attache of India in the Gulf, Member Armed Forces Tribunal, Vice Chancellor AMU, said: “They did not loot passengers’ luggage, did not steal from the pockets of the injured, did not show any difference between passengers wearing a skull cap or with tilak on their forehead. The people of Kerala were one in yesterday’s tragedy. Result of education and amity.”
The ill-fated Air India Express left 18 dead and 20 critically injured. What was heartening was the selfless work of Keralites who came together as one big family to help their people in the aftermath of the crash.
Meanwhile all the officers and staff members of the Indian Embassy led by Ambassador Pavan Kapoor prayed for the victims of the air crash.