Keralite had not shared news of his termination or other concerns with anyone — sources

Janardhanan Pattiery and his wife Minija. Image Credit: Courtesy: Twitter/@AbuDhabiLife

Abu Dhabi: An Indian expatriate who had lost his job earlier this month was found dead along with his wife in their apartment in Abu Dhabi, community sources revealed on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Janardhanan Pattiery, 57, and Minija, 52, who lived in Madinat Zayed.

Hailing from the Kozhikode district in Kerala, the couple were living alone as their only son was employed in Bengaluru in India, said sources.

“Their phones were switched off and the son could not contact them,” said Krishna Kumar V.P., president of the Kerala Social Centre.

He said the son then contacted people here to alert the police.

“We had been to the building after being told about the issue. Based on the couple’s son’s request, police broke open the door on Thursday night and found them dead,” Krishna Kumar added.

Janardhanan was working with the accounts department of a travel and tourism company and had been terminated earlier this month.

However, he had not completed the exit procedures and had not disclosed the matter about his job loss to anyone, said a family friend. He said Minija, an accounts assistant with another company, had reportedly gone to work on Sunday.

He said the couple is believed to have lost contact with others since Monday. Results of the COVID-19 test and forensic tests on the deceased are still awaited.

The family friend said he was not aware of any financial concerns that the deceased could have conveyed to any close people. “If they had any such concern, there were many people who could have supported them, including their son and close relatives. They led a simple life and never disturbed anyone. We are sad and shocked to know they are no more,” he said.