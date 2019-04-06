Dubai: A saleswoman was sentenced to two months in prison and a Dh2,000 fine for having an affair with a man and an attempt to commit suicide.

The 24-year-old woman was rushed to a hospital after she was found to have slit her wrist in August last year when she reportedly learnt that her 26-year-old lover’s mother did not approve of her and was looking for another match for her son.

The Indian couple met in 2017 and were in an illegal relationship, according to records. But when the woman discovered that her boyfriend’s mother was looking for a wife for her son, she decided to commit suicide. The woman who was found near a Metro station was rushed to hospital by paramedics.

Dubai Police apprehended the Indian couple and referred to Public Prosecution for further questioning.

“We had sex a few times at my residence and in a hotel in Al Ghusais. He promised to marry me and gave me a gold necklace. When I heard that his mother was looking for a wife for him, I wanted to do something dramatic to freak him out. So I used a razor to slit my wrist in an attempt to make him marry me,” the woman said in records.

Prosecutors accused the Indian suspects of having consensual sex while the woman was also charged with attempt to commit suicide.

The Dubai Misdemeanours Court handed the suspect a one-month suspended imprisonment and ordered the couple be deported.