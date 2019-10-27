Ticket prices remain at Dh15 and latest season will last till April 4, 2020

Dubai: The 24th season of Global Village is set to open on Tuesday with new attractions, including ‘Ripley’s Believe it or Not!’ exhibit for the first time in the region.

A total of 78 countries -- Korea and Azerbaijan as new additions -- will be represented in 26 pavilions, offering products, shows and cuisine from around the world.

The latest season will host 3,500 shopping outlets and more than 60 rides and games. Ticket prices remain unchanged at Dh15 per head, and the latest season will last till April 4, 2020.

Last season, over 7 million people visited Global Village, officials said on Sunday.

This season, there will be fireworks on Thursdays and Fridays during the evening and a concert featuring international artists every Friday at 9pm.

For dining or snacks,130 multicultural food kiosks will offer a street food experience and a further 20 sit-down restaurants and cafes will be open as well.

On Sunday evening, ahead of Tuesday’s official opening, journalists were taken on a media tour of Global Village, including a preview of the Survivor Showdown stunt show and a dance performance at the main stage.

A video highlighting main updates of the new season, played during the media event, said over 40,000 shows will be held over the course of the season.

Also, there have been “considerable upgrades” to the restrooms, including for people of determination.

Global Village will also be the “only entertainment location in the UAE” to offer 5G high-speed internet, in collaboration with UAE telecom operator du.

Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Global Village, said there will be “key shows that we will announce as we go”. He also mentioned the debut of the ‘African Footprint’ shoe which was first performed for Nelson Mandela upon his arrival from Robben Island, and has since gained critical acclaim.

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and band Junoon will also perform this season.

This season was described as “a trial” for the grandest planned season in 2020 marking 25 years of Global Village and Expo 2020 Dubai.

Also, officials will continue to monitor prices of items throughout the season, Anwahi.

Main new attractions

Ripley’s Believe it or Not!

The Middle East’s first Ripley’s Believe it or Not!® museum-attraction is the latest addition to the host of attractions on offer this season. The world-renowned American-born entertainment franchise will be a brand new entertainment experience for the millions of Global Village’s guests. Already present in more than 100 destinations worldwide, it will offer exotic and unique displays from around the world.

Stunt Show

The brand new, high-octane, Global Village “Stunt Show: Survivor” is ready to explode onto the stage as it brings a completely new level of excitement for Season 24. Watch fight scenes, drifting cars, stunt bikers, quad bikes and amazing monster trucks in death-defying stunts.

New pavilions

Korea and Azerbaijan

38 new outlets on the Floating Market

Visitor information

Opening hours will be Saturday to Wednesday: 4pm until midnight, but staying open a little later until 1am on Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays. Monday is a family day.

Guests can purchase the Wonder Pass Card at different ticket counters around the park to access the following attractions: Carnival, Circus , Stunt Show and Ripley’s Believe It or Not!