In its 23rd season, Global Village featured more than 3,500 outlets showcasing the cultures of 78 countries. Image Credit: Gulf News archives

Dubai: All the VIP packs for the Global Village in Dubai have been sold out within five days of launching on September 28, announced the organisers. They added that the number of packs sold is 8,000 and that they weren't planning to sell any more this season.

Global Village, the world’s leading multicultural festival Parks and the region’s first family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, will open on October 29 this year. The 166 days-long 24th edition of the popular event will end on April 4, 2020.

According to the Global Village press release, all the VIP packs of the new season – Platinum, Gold, and Silver – have been sold out in record time in the face of extraordinary customer demand.

Three types of VIP packs

The packs were available in three categories – Platinum, Gold and Silver – all offering the same benefits but in varying quantities.

Platinum pack was available for sale at Dh5,000, and includes a special remote control for a dedicated reserved parking in the VIP parking zone. The Gold pack costs Dh1,900 while the Silver pack is worth Dh1,300. Each pack is aimed to offer great value and discounts of up to 50 per cent as well as the access to the VIP parking zones near the entry gates.

VIP packs include VIP parking car pass as well as VIP entry tickets, Carnaval cards, and Circus cards. Exclusive new features this season include cards to enter the region’s first Ripley’s Believe it or Not! attraction museum, in addition to cards for “Stunt Show: Survivor”.

The 23th edition of the Global Village which was held from october 30, 2018 to April 13, had received a record breaking seven million visitors.

To meet customer demand, Global Village has doubled the number of packs available this year.

Shortly after the launch of VIP pack sales on the morning of Saturday the 28th of September, all Platinum and Silver packs being sold out within the first two hours, with the Gold VIP packs sold within five days after launch.