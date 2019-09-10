The 24th edition of the multicultural theme park will close on April 4, 2020

Dubai: Dubai’s most exciting and most visited multicultural theme park Global Village is set to open on October 29 this year.

The 166 days 24th edition of the popular event will end on April 4, 2020, Global Village organisers announced on their website.

The last 23th edition of the Global Village which was held from october 30, 2018 to April 13, had received a record breaking seven million visitors.

In its 23rd season, Global Village featured more than 3,500 outlets showcasing the cultures of 78 countries.

Global Village is a hub for family-friendly fun in Dubai with outdoor activities during the cooler months. Currently, preparations are at its peak to make the park ready for opening.

Global Village is a multicultural festival park and the region’s first family destination for culture, shopping and entertainment.