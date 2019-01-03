Distilled herbs are made by boiling the plants, and gathering the steam, which turns to condensed water using a special apparatus. Sage water is mostly used for the stomach. The cure for many digestive problems, including loss of appetite, flatulence, stomach pain, diarrhea, bloating, and heartburn is drinking a little bit of sage water. It is also used for reducing menstrual cramps and for depression. Sage in Arabic is called ‘Merameyeh’, the name is believed to have comes from Mother Mary, in Arabic Mariam. In Palestine it is believed to be a blessed herb and used for all illnesses, as the story is that Mother Mary when she was running away toward Egypt with baby Jesus, she sat under a tree to rest, cut some herbs and rubed her face with it to cool down, and she said the words “God bless you”. And until today all women of Palestine believe it’s a blessed herb and that’s why it is found in the homes of many healers.