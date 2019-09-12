Global Village in Dubailand (file picture) Image Credit: Gulf News

Dubai: Global Village, globally-renowned multi-cultural festival park in Dubai, has announced a launch date for their VIP packs for UAE residents. The special packages offer exclusive benefits and perks throughout the season for which the venue is open.

Guests over the age of eighteen will be able to purchase VIP packs starting Saturday, September 28 from 10am. Global Village doubled the number pf packages being sold this year to keep up with the demand for the exclusive benefits such as parking passes, free access to major attractions, entry tickets and partner discounts over and above the park benefits.

What are the packages available?

The packs are available in three categories – Platinum, Gold and Silver – all offering the same benefits but in varying quantities.

Platinum pack will be available for sale at Dh5,000, and includes a special remote control for a dedicated reserved parking in the VIP parking zone. The Gold pack will be sold for Dh1,900 while the Silver pack is worth Dh1,300. Each pack is aimed to offer great value and discounts of up to 50 per cent as well as the access to the VIP parking zones near the entry gates.

VIP packs include VIP parking car pass as well as VIP entry tickets, Carnaval cards, and Circus cards. Exclusive new features this season include cards to enter the region’s first Ripley's Believe it or Not! attraction museum, in addition to cards for “Stunt Show: Survivor”.

Other perks

Global Village is also offering two complimentary packs from its industry partners with every VIP pack purchased.

The first pack of Meraas Leisure and Entertainment offers a range of discount cards and tickets for its various destinations such as Roxy Cinema, Hub Zero, The Green Planet, Laguna Water Park and Mattel Play Town!. The second complimentary pack from Dubai Parks and Resorts also offers a range of tickets and discounts for popular attractions such as Motiongate, Bollywood Parks, Legoland, Legoland Water Park, Al Mashowa Restaurant and Lapita Hotel.

Where to get them?

The packs are available exclusively through select Virgin Megastore outlets and Virgin Megastore Tickets’ e-store.The Platinum packs can be bought from the Virgin Megastore at Mirdif City Center, while Gold and Silver packs are available in selected outlets. Outlets selected include Mirdif City Center, Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Mercato Mall, and Arabian Ranches 2 in Dubai, as well as Yas Mall in Abu Dhabi.

