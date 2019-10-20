Dubai: The famed Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum attraction is coming to Dubai’s Global Village, bringing along a collection of unbelievable artifacts and exhibits.

The multicultural Festival Park and the region’s first family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment on Sunday announced that it is introducing the region’s first addition of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museum to its exciting new season lineup. Ripley’s attractions fall in line with the park’s renowned reputation as a partner for enabling the best international brands to launch and flourish in the UAE, a press release said.

The new attraction will be open to the public when Global Village begins its 24th season on October 29.

Building on Dubai’s reputation as the cultural and entertainment hub of the region, the launch of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! attractions at Global Village provides the perfect location for yet another global brand to cement itself within the region. Ripley Entertainment, who also owns Guinness World Records Attractions, will debut its first cluster of attractions in the MENA region at Global Village.

Ripley’s collection and strikingly themed museum attraction appeal to all demographics. Adults and children can become immersed with hands-on interactives, historical artifacts, incredible art made from unusual materials or astonishing methods, animal oddities, pop-culture memorabilia, and stories of people and places that are incredibly hard to believe, but undeniably true.

Weird and wonderful

Bader Anwahi, CEO at Global Village, said: “With the launch of each season of Global Village, we continuously strive to provide UAE audiences with out-of-this-world attractions and experiences that are of the highest international calibre and standards. Our steadfast ambition has culminated in the milestone introduction of Ripley’s Believe It or Not! to the UAE and MENA. We are confident the weird and the wonderful world of Ripley’s will leave a lasting impression on our guests, which is why we are proud to be delivering on our commitment to bringing exceptional entertainment and cultural showcases from across the world to the UAE.”

Victor Danau, Director, Asia Pacific Operations & Development, Ripley Entertainment, said: “It’s an incredible achievement to be bringing a legacy of wonder to the UAE with the launch of the region’s first official Ripley’s Believe it or Not! attractions. Dubai is a melting pot of world-class entertainment and we are proud to expand the Ripley’s brand to the UAE,”

“For decades, Ripley’s has brought to fans the most extraordinary, unique, bizarre and one-of-a-kind exhibits and experiences the world has to offer. We are thrilled to be bringing over a ‘century of strange’ to UAE and Middle Eastern fans. By partnering with Global Village to bring our unique brand of family fun to the Middle East, we believe this partnership will set a new standard for entertainment in the UAE, the region.”

Ripley’s Believe It or Not! just celebrated its 100th anniversary. Ripley’s is a global leader in location-based entertainment. More than 14 million people visit their 100-plus attractions in 10 countries each year. Ripley’s has over a dozen varieties of exciting family-friendly attractions, including Ripley’s Believe It or Not! museums, world-renowned Ripley’s Aquariums, Mirror Mazes, and educational traveling shows.

Wooden Ferrari in water, behemoth shark jaw, meteorite and more!

At the Ripley’s museum, Global Village guests will be able to explore some of the most mystifying and intriguing oddities of the world. Ripley’s Believe it or Not! will have six unique galleries, showcasing a diverse collection of rare exhibits and hands-on interactive experiences.

The alluring showcase will display interesting oddities to Global Village guests such as the world’s only roadworthy fully wooden-built Ferrari that operates on ground as well as on water, the smallest assembly-line manufactured road-legal car ever made, a behemoth Megalodon shark jaw, and a large iron Gibeon meteorite from thousands of years ago, among other unbelievable artifacts and exhibits.

Additionally, there will be a Ripley’s retail shop filled with curious gifts, and Ripley’s Marvelouse Mirror Maze. With over 100 mirrors, LED lighting, and digital sound, guests have to focus all five senses to find their way out of a dazzling labyrinth of mirrored reflections and surprising corners.

Global Village guests will have the opportunity to personally discover over 150 rare artifacts, unbelievable exhibits, wax figures of strange, unusual and historical people, interactive games, and a Vortex Tunnel so mind-bending you have to experience it to believe it!