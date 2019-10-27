Dr Yousef Al Ali, CEO of DTC and Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Global Village signed the agreement to provide exclusive taxi service to Global Village visitors. Image Credit: RTA

Dubai: Visitors to the Global Village can now avail special low-fare when they book a taxi using the Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) app starting from October 29.

Global Village, the world’s leading multicultural festival Parks and the region’s first family destination for culture, shopping, and entertainment, will open on October 29 this year. The 166 days-long 24th edition of the popular event will end on April 4, 2020.

Dubai Taxi Corporation (DTC) at the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed an agreement with the Global Village whereby it will be the exclusive provider of taxi, limo and bus services to visitors of the Global Village.

The service is accessible via DTC App during the new season of the Global Village. Dr.Yousef Al Ali, CEO of DTC and Bader Anwahi, CEO of the Global Village signed the agreement.

“The agreement provides for DTC to exclusively deliver transit services to Global Village visitors, be it a regular taxi, family taxi, limo, Amira limo, convertible limo, and limo bike. Global village visitors can easily book the ride of their choice via DTC App against a low-cost fare designed to encourage the demand for this stunning seasonal festivity for residents and tourists,” said Al Ali.

The app provides transit services to clients from assembly points to the entry points of Global Village through commercial buses operated by DTC. It also promotes the corporate identity of both parties by promoting and marketing events and initiatives via social media channels.

“The agreement supports the Government’s efforts to deliver world class services to tourists and residents, and improve customers’ experience. Dubai is intensively focusing on happiness, convenience and luxury of people, and Global Village has been a key tourist destination in the Emirate over 24 years. DTC will not be able to achieve excellent operation and people happiness without such brilliant partnerships,” he added.

“Our partnership with DTC aims to ensure the betterment of services to our guests and visitors each season. We are committed to the sustained improvement of our services and aligning them with the highest global benchmarks. Each season we endeavour to raise the bar and introduce improved solutions to our local and international partners,” said Anwahi.