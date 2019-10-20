Global Village is set to reopen its doors for another thrilling season on 29 October

There’s something unique about Global Village. Whether you’re coming for the thrilling funfair rides, the food, the cultural entertainment or the shopping, there is something for everyone.

The world's largest tourism destination for shopping, dining, cultural entertainment, adventure and concerts throws open its gates for its 24th season on October 29.

Colourful displays, exciting pavilions show the sights and sounds of 78 countries and cultures, all for the entry ticket price of Dh15.

For the upcoming season, there will be more than 3,500 shopping outlets that will "bring the world to you", offering products across 26 country pavilions. More than 60 exhilarating rides and games of skill means plenty on offer for families and thrill-seekers alike.

Last season, more than seven million people visited Global Village, and they rated it an impressive 9.1 out of 10 on Dubai's happiness scale. Here’s our top reasons why this season of Global Village is bigger and better:

New unmissable attractions

1. Ripley's Believe it or Not!®

The Middle East’s first Ripley's Believe it or Not!® museum-attraction is the latest addition to the host of attractions on offer this season. The world-renowned American-born entertainment franchise will be a brand new entertainment experience for the millions of Global Village’s guests. Already present in more than 100 destinations worldwide, it will offer exotic and unique displays from around the world.

2. Stunt Show

The brand new, high-octane, Global Village “Stunt Show: Survivor” is ready to explode onto the stage as it brings a completely new level of excitement for Season 24. Watch fight scenes, drifting cars, stunt bikers, quad bikes and amazing monster trucks in death-defying stunts.

3. Circus Circus

Circus performers from around the world will return for another year. An Italian Ringmaster will preside over the fun, including a troupe of Colombian Clowns; a death-defying high-wire act by the Venezuelan Daredevils; the Russian Wheel of Death and high above the crowds, the Human Perch Performance

Global entertainment

According to Global Village, it will have more than 13,000 entertainment shows, with concerts featuring international superstar singers’ every Friday of the season at 9pm. Jason Derulo, Atif Aslam, Liam Payne and Elissa have all played at the venue in the past. There will be fireworks displays every Thursday and Friday evening, and a concert featuring international superstars every Friday of the season at 9 pm.

Cuisines from around the world

More than 130 multicultural food kiosks will offer an authentic street food experience and a further 20 sit-down restaurants and cafes offering a more refined culinary experience of cuisines from around the world.

International shopping experience

This season, Global Village will offer 3,500 shopping outlets offering products from around the world. You can pick up homewares, soft furnishings, knick-knacks and decorative items from around the world. Or stock up on spices, honeys and other gourmet ingredients often at a fraction of the price of retail outlets.

Exciting rides in Carnaval

1. Transylvania Towers

Designed to look as a hotel, riders are guided with different kind of vehicles, through scenes that can tell a story and contain animations, sound, music, and special effects.

2. Moscow Max

This is an extraordinary pendulum ride inversion that utilises an innovative dynamic action offering passengers the incredible weightless sensation as in the traditional Street Fighter, but with the additional swing over and self-car loop.

3. Wheel of the World

The Wheel of the World, a 60-metre high ferris wheel with a 50-metre LED screen gives riders a view of Global Village and the surrounding Dubai skyline.

VISITOR INFORMATION

• Opening hours will be Saturday to Wednesday: 4pm until midnight, but staying open a little later until 1am on Thursdays, Fridays and public holidays. Monday is a family day.

• Guests can purchase the Wonder Pass Card at different ticket counters around the park to access the following attractions: Carnaval, Circus Circus, Stunt Show and Ripley’s Believe It or Not!