The inmate was allowed to participate in his daughter's wedding through the e-Vision electronic communication platform. Image Credit: Supplied

Sharjah: An inmate who is currently serving a jail term in Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment, in a financial case, today attended the wedding of his eldest daughter — virtually. The establishment will also organise a private ceremony for them during the coming days.

The marriage was attended by a group of close relatives of the bride and groom.

This initiative to allow the inmate to attend a wedding serving a jail sentence is based on the efforts of Sharjah Police General Command to strengthen family ties, which is in keeping with the directives of the wise leadership of the UAE and Sharjah.

Brigadier Ahmad Abdul Aziz Shuhail, Director-General of the Sharjah Punitive and Rehabilitation Establishment, said that the establishment was always keen on facilitating the procedures for inmates to communicate with their families through the electronic channels of communication available at the correctional facility, in line with discipline and legal parameters, to bring joy to the inmates, in addition to enhancing their psychological stability.

The institution pays special attention to the humanitarian aspect of the inmates by providing them with the opportunity to share all special occasions of their lives with their relatives through the e-Vision project, in cooperation with the Department of Social Services in Sharjah.

In this case, the inmates’ parents needed to submit to the correctional facility’s management a formal request to allow the bride’s father to attend the wedding of his daughter electronically. The request was immediately approved and the department sought permission from the Sharia court and from social services to activate the e-vision service through the dedicated link. Through that link, the bride’s father was able to communicate with his family members and share the joy of his daughter’s wedding with his near and dear ones at home. The authorities also helped the family members meet the inmate, while following strict health precautionary measures.

Brigadier Shuhail explained that the establishment was keen to implement many such humane gestures, aimed at maximising the psychological and social benefits of such initiatives for the inmates.